Young Aspiring Artists Ep. 4 pt. 2: Rhianna Barbe takes her talent to the next level

In this episode, host Keira Sarmiento continues her interview with junior Rhianna Barbe.

Barbe first goes into detail about her upcoming video game, Charm Fire. She explains its origin story, the team of developers and artists behind it, and the general process of creating the game.

Balancing art commissions, the video game, and high school can be difficult. Rhianna talks about strategies she uses to prevent herself from getting too overwhelmed.

Finally, she shares some of her inspirations and her future plans. She shares a unique mission that she and her team has for the video game once it’s released.

This is part two of a two-part series.

Sound effects are from the freesound_community.