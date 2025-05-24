The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Young Aspiring Artists Ep. 4 pt. 2: Rhianna Barbe takes her talent to the next level

Keira Sarmiento, Staff WriterMay 24, 2025

In this episode, host Keira Sarmiento continues her interview with junior Rhianna Barbe. 

Barbe first goes into detail about her upcoming video game, Charm Fire. She explains its origin story, the team of developers and artists behind it, and the general process of creating the game. 

Balancing art commissions, the video game, and high school can be difficult. Rhianna talks about strategies she uses to prevent herself from getting too overwhelmed. 

Finally, she shares some of her inspirations and her future plans. She shares a unique mission that she and her team has for the video game once it’s released.

This is part two of a two-part series.

Sound effects are from the freesound_community.

Keira Sarmiento
Keira Sarmiento, Staff Writer
Keira Sarmiento (Class of 2026) enjoys music, art, animation, animals, and spending time with her family. She is excited to create content for Scot Scoop and learn more about the world of journalism. Outside of journalism, she spends most of her time laughing with her two sisters and eating good food.