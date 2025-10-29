Boos and Brews on B Street brings community together for a spooky celebration

A boy dressed as a shark decorates his mini pumpkin with provided markers. The arts and crafts booth was crowded throughout the event, allowing kids to participate in fun creative activities. Members of the San Mateo Parks and Recreation Youth Advisory Council volunteered, helping children get set up and supervising. “It’s like a casual weekend,” said Irene Phan, a San Mateo resident and mother of a 3-year-old. “We don’t need to go far away, but we can let the kids spend their energy.”
The familiar, catchy sound of “Monster Mash” filled the Pedestrian Mall in San Mateo, attracting families from across the area for an afternoon of Halloween fun. At Boos and Brews on B Street, children could trick-or-treat with local businesses or enjoy a range of family-friendly attractions, including photo booths, mini pumpkin decorating, and inflatable axe-throwing. Meanwhile, parents sampled drinks from the event’s mobile brewery. From 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., the event featured a colorful display of costumes and San Mateo’s collective community spirit.