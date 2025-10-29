Boos and Brews on B Street brings community together for a spooky celebration

A boy dressed as a shark decorates his mini pumpkin with provided markers. The arts and crafts booth was crowded throughout the event, allowing kids to participate in fun creative activities. Members of the San Mateo Parks and Recreation Youth Advisory Council volunteered, helping children get set up and supervising. “It’s like a casual weekend,” said Irene Phan, a San Mateo resident and mother of a 3-year-old. “We don’t need to go far away, but we can let the kids spend their energy.”