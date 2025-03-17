Breaking News: 25-year-old who killed couple in street racing crash dies in jail

San Mateo County Officials Cut Ribbon on Maple Street Correctional Center / San Mateo County / https://www.smcgov.org/ceo/news/san-mateo-county-officials-cut-ribbon-maple-street-correctional-center / CC BY 25-year-old Kyle Harrison died at Maple Street Jail. Harrison was convicted of vehicular manslaughter after being involved in a street racing incident that killed a San Carlos couple in 2022.

Kyle Harrison, the 25-year-old street racer who was responsible for the 2022 death of a San Carlos couple, has died in jail. He died whilst in custody at the Maple Street Correctional Center, according to a statement by The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department.

The man who died Saturday at around 4:50 p.m. was said to have been found unresponsive in a housing unit at the facility. Life-saving measures were immediately administered by personnel of the sheriff’s office before medical personnel arrived.

Harrison was pronounced dead at Maple Street shortly after by emergency medical services (EMS). According to the sheriff’s office, the pod that Harrison was held in had received a routine safety check a short time prior. His cause of death is currently being privately investigated by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office, and Sheriff’s Detectives, but no cause of death can be declared until the coroner’s office makes a determination.

Convicted a mere three weeks prior to his death for vehicular manslaughter, Harrison was accused of killing a couple in a street racing incident on Nov. 4, 2022. While driving a BMW, he was street-racing juvenile Caesar Morales in a Mercedes-Benz when he crashed into a family’s vehicle. The two parents were killed, but their two 7-year-old twin daughters survived.

Harrison pleaded no contest to two counts of felony vehicular manslaughter and one count of felony engaging in a speed contest that resulted in death or great bodily injury. The judge ruled with the maximum sentence for the charges Harrison was facing.

The investigation into his death will remain private until it concludes, at which point the sheriff’s office will make their findings public.

*This is a breaking news story. The article will be updated with more information.