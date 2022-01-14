Breaking News: ASB postpones Winter Formal due to surges in Omicron variant

Winter Formal will take place on March 4 at the Fox Theater in Redwood City.

After one week back to school from winter break, the Associated Student Body (ASB) postponed the annual Winter Formal to Friday, March 4, from 7-11 p.m. at the Fox Theater in Redwood City. This change resulted from the rise of COVID-19 cases in the community.

ASB announced this update on social media, notifying students to look out for more details coming soon.

According to the Sequoia Union High School District (SUHSD) COVID-19 dashboard, Carlmont has had over 180 cases since school returned, with the district reaching 1050 total cases. The number of reported COVID-19 infections in the past two weeks is significantly higher than previous weeks during the first semester, much due to the appearance of the Omicron variant.

Precautions have been made at school to control the spread of the variant, with people still required to wear a mask indoors and teachers making accommodations for absent students. Schools also distributed testing kits to provide the resources necessary for people to test.

Despite concerns about the Omicron variant, the Winter Formal will still be held at the Fox Theater, an indoor venue where all previous Winter Formals have taken place.

Although ASB considered other locations, they were most familiar with the theater and had put down the deposit. Outdoor venues also proved to be too risky, as weather conditions such as rain and temperature could affect the dance.

The Winter Formal is the second of three dances, originally planned to take place on Jan. 22. Now scheduled for March, the dance could not escape changes caused by COVID-19.

This is a breaking news story. The article will be updated with more information.