Breaking News: First responders assemble following medical emergency at Carlmont

Chloe Taylor, Staff WriterApril 3, 2025
Chloe Taylor
An ambulance and firetruck can be seen behind the foliage by the baseball field. The vehicles entered Carlmont shortly after 9:30 a.m., and a person was seen being wheeled out on a stretcher.

A fire truck, ambulance, and several police cars made their way to Carlmont shortly after 9:30 a.m. following a medical emergency on campus yesterday morning. Each respective vehicle had its sirens on.

Shortly before the start of school, medical personnel were seen entering the road behind the baseball field. A stretcher carrying a person was seen leaving the scene from the second story of the U-Hall building. Ambulance personnel could be seen loading the person onto the ambulance and leaving.

Vice Principal Gregg Patner, campus police officer Antoine Abinader, and a few others were seen in the courtyard of the S, T, and U halls. At least one was carrying an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) bag.

*This is a breaking news story. The article will be updated with more information.

