Breaking News: First responders assemble following medical emergency at Carlmont

Chloe Taylor An ambulance and firetruck can be seen behind the foliage by the baseball field. The vehicles entered Carlmont shortly after 9:30 a.m., and a person was seen being wheeled out on a stretcher.

A fire truck, ambulance, and several police cars made their way to Carlmont shortly after 9:30 a.m. following a medical emergency on campus yesterday morning. Each respective vehicle had its sirens on.

Shortly before the start of school, medical personnel were seen entering the road behind the baseball field. A stretcher carrying a person was seen leaving the scene from the second story of the U-Hall building. Ambulance personnel could be seen loading the person onto the ambulance and leaving.

Vice Principal Gregg Patner, campus police officer Antoine Abinader, and a few others were seen in the courtyard of the S, T, and U halls. At least one was carrying an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) bag.

*This is a breaking news story. The article will be updated with more information.