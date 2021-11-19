Breaking News: Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted on all charges

The National Guard was called in after the Kenosha protest where Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people.

After four days of deliberation, jurors have acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges.

There were seven different charges against Rittenhouse, although the judge, Judge Bruce Shroeder, dismissed two before the jury considered them.

The charges came after Rittenhouse crossed state lines from Illinois to Wisconsin to attend a Black Lives Matter protest occurring in Kenosha. He carried an AR-15 rifle and ended up shooting 3 three men, killing two of them. During the trial, he testified that he originally went to the protest as a medic and never planned to use the gun.

“I brought the gun for my protection. I didn’t think I would have to use the gun and end up defending myself,” Rittenhouse said.

Gaige Grosskreutz, the man Rittenhouse injured, had a gun. Anthony Huber, one of the men Rittenhouse killed, hit Rittenhouse with a skateboard. However, Joseph Rosenbaum, the second man Rittenhouse killed, was shot four times yet was unarmed.

Amen. Without patriots like Kyle Rittenhouse our constitution would mean nothing our freedom would not exist our right to self-defense would not exist! When the police are forced down we need Americans to step up! He is a hero!! @freekyleusa @DonaldJTrumpJr @seanhannity @FoxNews https://t.co/Umb31FpX6R — True News (@save1stn2ndAmen) November 20, 2021

The trial – much like the Black Lives Matter protests – has greatly divided America. Conservatives tend to see Rittenhouse, 17, as a young child protecting his community.

“Amen. Without patriots like Kyle Rittenhouse, our constitution would mean nothing. Our freedom would not exist. Our right to self-defense would not exist,” a tweet by @save1stn2ndAmen said. “When the police are forced down, we need Americans to step up! He is a hero!!”

Prosecutors claimed that, although Rittenhouse may have acted in self-defense, he provoked the people he shot and used unnecessary force to nullify the perceived threat.

“When the defendant provokes the incident, he loses the right to self-defense,” said Thomas Binger, the lead prosecutor. “You cannot claim self-defense against a danger you create.”

Travyon Martin was an unarmed 17-year-old kid. He was killed carrying a bag of skittles. The right-wing called him a threat. Kyle Rittenhouse was 17 years old and armed. He shot and killed 2 people with an AR-15. The right-wing calls him a hero. pic.twitter.com/JursSJFT7j — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) November 19, 2021

Many people on the internet have compared this case with that of Trayvon Martin, 17, a black child who was killed by police, pointing out the extreme contrast in public perceptions.

“Trayvon Martin was an unarmed 17-year-old kid. He was killed carrying a bag of skittles. The right-wing called him a threat. Kyle Rittenhouse was 17 years old and armed. He shot and killed 2 people with an AR-15. The right-wing calls him a hero,” a tweet by @Public_Citizen said.

Some Carlmont students agree that the legal systems of America are flawed.

“I think this shows the severe issues with our judicial and law enforcement institutions and how they are created to target minorities,” said Hailey Cagle, a junior at Carlmont.

As of right now, Rittenhouse has 24-hour security to protect him from potential backlash.

It’s possible that Rittenhouse could still be convicted in civil court, although there would be no financial payout for the victim’s families.