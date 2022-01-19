Breaking News: Mountain lion sighting shocks residents

An a mountain lion prowls at night. Early this morning, an aggressive mountain lion was identified near Carlmont.

A mountain classified as aggressive was spotted in Belmont, CA at approximately 2:00 a.m., in a neighborhood just west of Carlmont High School.

The mountain lion was confirmed to have attacked and killed another mountain lion in the area near Carlmont High School.

A message was sent out to parents, students, and staff at Carlmont High School via the Remind app as a precautionary measure, however, the local police and a game warden stated that the threat was low as students were arriving for the school day.

Students had various reactions to the situation, some had no concern at all, while others were worried about the severity of the situation.

“I wasn’t really worried because it was in the area so long ago, but it’s good that the school alerted everyone,” said Arshan Perwad, a sophomore at Carlmont High School.

Belmont police and game wardens are still searching for the mountain lion and will update the community once there are further developments.

*This is a breaking news story. The article will be updated with more information.