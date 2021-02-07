Breaking News: Vehicle stolen with two children inside

Winnifred and Sean Fang were inside a vehicle that was stolen on Feb 6., prompting the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to issue an Amber Alert in four counties. According to Jeffrey Fang, the two children can only speak Mandarin. Winnifred Fang and Sean Fang were found in the Bayview District of San Francisco on Feb. 7 along with the missing vehicle.

Authorities are searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle with two young children inside, according to multiple sources.

The vehicle, a silver Honda Odyssey with the license plate 7FPK543, was stolen at around 8:45 p.m. on Feb 6. It was parked on the 2100 block of Jackson Street in San Francisco. Jeffrey Fang, the vehicle’s owner, left the car with the engine running to drop off a food delivery. When Fang returned, someone else was inside the car and drove off, with 4-year-old Winnifred Fang and 1-year-old Sean Fang still inside.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the suspect is a 20- to 30-year-old male and has brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and should be considered “armed and dangerous.” At around 10:57 p.m. on Feb. 6, CHP issued an Amber Alert for Alameda, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties. Commander Raj Vaswani of the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) tweeted that the search for the missing car is currently ongoing, with all available units on the investigation.

At 1:13 a.m. on Feb. 7, the SFPD tweeted that the two children and the missing vehicle were found in the Bayview District of San Francisco; however, the suspect is still at large.

This story will be updated as information becomes available. Last updated on Feb. 7, 2021 at 1:37 a.m.