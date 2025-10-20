California passes new controversial law banning handgun sales

Grace Stiefel A new law banning the sale of semiautomatic handguns that can be easily converted into automatic weapons will take effect next year, raising constitutional concerns and questions among local gun owners. “We won’t be able to sell Glocks at all next year, once the law takes effect. It’s one of our bestselling handguns,” said Harry Dwyer, co-owner of U.S. Firearms Company, a gun store in Sunnyvale.

The sale of Glock pistols, some of the most popular handguns in the U.S., will be prohibited in California starting next year under a controversial new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The law, Assembly Bill 1127, signed Oct. 10, 2025, bans the retail sales of semi-automatic handguns that can be easily converted into automatic weapons, beginning July 1, 2026.

This conversion is typically done using “Glock switches,” small but powerful plastic or metal devices that attach to the rear of the pistol’s slide. The switch interferes with the trigger mechanism, effectively turning the handgun into a fully-automatic firing weapon.

“They didn’t specifically ban Glocks, but their intention was to ban Glocks. They put a requirement on there because there’s a device called a switch. Most of those, to my understanding, are imported from China,” said Harry Dwyer, co-owner of U.S. Firearms Company, a gun store in Sunnyvale.

Although “Glock switches” are already illegal under federal law, as machine guns themselves are banned, their accessibility and affordability through 3D printing has caused concern. According to a study by the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, out of 34 surveyed police departments, 20 reported recovering more than 560 machine gun conversion devices in 2023, with “Glock switches” accounting for at least two-thirds of those recovered.

Despite the intent of the bill, since news of the ban broke, gun store owners across the state have been struggling to keep inventory in stock as people rush to buy guns.

“They’ll all be sold by next year, because they’re one of the best selling handguns. Basically, they’re just pushing people to buy them now, rather than later, and right now, there’s none available at any of the stores,” Dwyer said.

Glocks are regarded as popular entry-level firearms by many shooting sports enthusiasts because of their low cost, durability, reliability, and ease of use. Due to their popularity, the ban has produced mixed reactions among local gun-store owners: some worry about what the future holds, while others see shifting demand as part of doing business in a state with strict gun-control laws.

“It’s going to definitely affect our sales. But the reality is in any business, particularly this business, California has pretty relentlessly tried to ban a lot of our products,” Dwyer said. “It’s a matter of adapting to what we can supply our customers, rather than worrying about what we cannot.”

California is widely known for having some of the strictest gun-control laws in the nation. The state enforces a mandatory 10-day waiting period before a buyer can receive their firearm and prohibits the sale of large-capacity magazines, which hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

“A lot of people who like guns are very frustrated with California because it has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. California already has a list of approved guns. There are a lot of guns you cannot buy in California that you could buy in other states,” Dwyer said.

The rise in hate crimes and growing concerns about personal safety — with 72% of U.S. gun owners saying protection is a major reason they own a gun, according to the Pew Research Center — has significantly contributed to the surge in firearm ownership.

Roy Walker*, a San Mateo County resident, first got a Glock when he started shooting as a recreational sport, but later upgraded to a more advanced handgun. According to Walker, he also purchased the gun for personal safety, to protect himself and his family during the rise in hate crimes targeting Asians.

“I’m a very responsible gun owner, but banning infringes on our Second Amendment rights. It just leaves a bad taste in my mouth,” Walker said. “California is so restrictive. Compared to other states such as Florida or Montana, where you can openly carry, it’s just a different mindset.”

However, gun violence in the U.S. has also been on the rise. The FBI reported that active shooter incidents increased from just three in 2000 to 48 in 2023. With recent events such as the shooting of Charlie Kirk and the continued frequency of school shootings nationwide, the threat of gun violence has become more apparent.

According to Jay Yan, a Carlmont High School parent and Glock owner, rising political extremism has contributed to his belief that it is increasingly necessary to have a means of protection.

Nevertheless, Yan said he had complicated feelings when first deciding to buy a gun.

“Given the current legal system, if you don’t have one, others could take advantage of you. It’s about protecting yourself. You probably should have a gun, even if you don’t plan to use it aggressively; it can be used to defend yourself,” Yan said.

Walker said that the people silently affected by the proposed restrictions are law-abiding Californians interested in recreational shooting rather than criminals.

“In California, it’s very restrictive if you’re into what’s called USPSA, a national gun league where you can track your score, your speed, your accuracy. It’s a sport. But with this ban, it feels like that right is being taken away too. Sure, you can’t buy Glocks anymore, but now you can’t even compete. If you don’t have the resources to buy another firearm, and the only one you can afford is a Glock, then you’re essentially excluded,” Walker said.

