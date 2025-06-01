Daly City advances affordable housing with Midway Village redevelopment

Jiya Venkatesh An illustrated family of four looks up at a plan for Midway Village. Access to affordable housing is an application process based on income, which ensures that housing units are allocated to those who need it most.

Daly City is making bold strides toward housing equity with the ongoing redevelopment of Midway Village, an affordable housing project near the Cow Palace in the Bayshore neighborhood. This ambitious project not only addresses the pressing need for affordable housing but also sets a precedent for neighboring communities in San Mateo County.

Midway Village is undergoing a significant transformation. Originally established in 1977 with 150 units for low-income families, the site is being redeveloped into a modern complex comprising 555 affordable homes.

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors recently approved a $14 million loan to support Phase 2 of the project, which includes 113 new units and a childcare center serving over 100 children.

“San Mateo County continues to get more and more unaffordable. I have friends who are moving out of the country due to the high costs,” said Luciano Delgadillo, a San Mateo resident.

Midway Village stands out not just for its scale but for its inclusive approach. According to MidPen Housing, the redevelopment ensures that all existing residents have the right to remain in the new units without temporary relocation. Additionally, 29 units are designated for clients of the County’s Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, integrating support services like case management and counseling.

“Daly City also happens to be setting a really good example for the rest of the county, and has some affordable housing programs elsewhere as well,” said Christelle Mayingila, an office assistant of the Wellness Center at Carlmont High School.

These initiatives align with San Mateo County’s broader efforts to address housing shortages. The county has allocated substantial funds to various affordable housing projects, including a $40 million investment in June 2024 to support the development of 431 new units across multiple cities.

Jiya Venkatesh

Despite these advancements, challenges persist. The cost of living in San Mateo County remains high, with the federal government classifying a family of four earning $156,650 as “low income.” ts like Midway Village are crucial steps toward alleviating these pressures, offering hope and stability to residents in need.



“I think Bay Area residents would have mixed opinions about this development, depending on where low-income housing is located,” said Carlmont sophomore Dakota Chang.

While cities like Belmont have updated their Housing Elements to comply with state mandates, progress remains largely aspirational. Belmont, for example, far exceeded its housing targets for above-moderate-income households, yet remains drastically behind in serving very low- and extremely low-income populations.

San Mateo County still has a long way to go to meet its affordable housing targets. The county’s 2023–2031 Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) requires the construction of 47,687 new housing units. However, previous cycles have seen unmet targets for very low, low, and moderate-income housing.

In this context, Daly City’s Midway Village redevelopment serves as a model, demonstrating that affordable housing projects are both necessary and achievable.

“I think affordable housing helps people because it’s targeted to those who actually need it, so it can be directed to the right people,” Chang said.