Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month sparks inspiration and transformation

Rachel Hong A student points at a 2025 Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month (DDAM) poster. DDAM is celebrated annually in March, aiming to foster a more inclusive environment for people with disabilities. This campaign shows how people with and without disabilities work together to build unified and supportive communities.

Throughout the United States, millions of Americans observe Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month (DDAM) every March to promote inclusion and highlight the contributions of individuals with developmental disabilities.

In 2025, various organizations and communities across the United States have hosted events and initiatives to celebrate DDAM, raising awareness about disability rights and advocacy. This year, the National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities (NACDD) led the campaign with the theme “We’re Here All Year,” which called for people with developmental disabilities to be valued every day, not just in March. Mo Ying Tsui, a board-certified behavior analyst at Carlmont High School, emphasized the importance of this month in raising awareness.

“Individuals with developmental disabilities are valuable members of society and deserve full participation in all aspects of life,” Tsui said.

Over 7 million Americans live with developmental disabilities, and March is packed with various awareness events, including International Wheelchair Day on March 1, International Dyscalculia Awareness Day on March 3, World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, and Purple Day for epilepsy on March 26.

Beyond DDAM, there are also other opportunities to highlight disability inclusion throughout the year. For example, in July, Americans observe Disability Pride Month, which not only commemorates the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act but also celebrates the achievements and resilience of the disability community.

The History and Purpose of DDAM

DDAM was officially established in 1987 when President Ronald Reagan issued a proclamation that recognized March as National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. The proclamation aimed to “increase public awareness of the needs and the potential of Americans with developmental disabilities” and provide them with “the encouragement and opportunities they need to lead productive lives and to achieve their full potential,” according to Disability Rights California.

Today, DDAM continues to be an opportunity to educate communities about the challenges individuals with developmental disabilities face while celebrating their contributions.

“By participating in awareness initiatives, advocating for inclusivity, and supporting local organizations, students and community members can make a lasting impact,” Tsui said.

Community Involvement and Ways to Support

Students can actively support DDAM by wearing orange, the designated color, which symbolizes energy and positivity, and encouraging others to join in.

“Color representation is a small but effective way to show support and spread awareness,” said Katherine Baker*, a Carlmont student with a developmental disability.

Local organizations like Coastside Hope in Half Moon Bay provide essential programs for individuals with developmental disabilities, while Samaritan House offers housing assistance, medical clinics, and other services for low-income and homeless residents, including those with disabilities. El Concilio in San Mateo County also works to increase education, employment, and access to quality-of-life services for people with developmental needs.

San Mateo County Health encourages advocacy for policies that improve the lives of people with disabilities. Students can also participate in inclusive events, such as the annual virtual Racing for 3.21 event on World Down Syndrome Day, which challenges participants to run, walk, or engage in movement for 3.21 miles or minutes in support of individuals with Down syndrome.

Carlmont’s Approaches

At Carlmont, meaningful steps have been taken by Tsui and others to support and provide essential assistance to students with developmental disabilities.

“I have worked with students diagnosed with autism since 2015 in their homes. About a year ago, I realized the need for greater support in schools, so I decided to start looking for opportunities in the school district and finally transitioned into this education system,” Tsui said.

Tsui also emphasizes the importance of visual schedules, structured routines, and clear expectations in helping students navigate their daily activities.

“We should provide significant support in the beginning to build independence. Over time, we can gradually reduce the support and incorporate visual aids to promote self-sufficiency,” Tsui said. “Depending on their needs, students may use accommodations such as technology, preferred seating, noise-canceling headphones, and modified assignments.”

Despite the strong support system, challenges still remain.

“Aggressive behaviors can be difficult to manage when students are in a heightened emotional state. We can’t physically intervene, so we collaborate with other service providers to develop coping strategies,” Tsui said.

Tsai also advocates for additional specialized programs.

“Some students may not thrive in general education classrooms, even with accommodations. But at the same time, the Successful Transition Achieved with Responsive Support (STARS) program might not challenge them enough. Finding a middle ground is difficult, and I believe we need a tailored program for these students,” Tsui said.

Student Perspectives: Inclusion and Challenges

Baker has participated in DDAM activities and finds that making friends and engaging in social events help her feel included.

“I feel welcomed at school because of my teachers and friends,” Baker said.

However, she faces challenges in understanding conversations, though further explanations help her grasp concepts more clearly. The support from teachers and peers has played a significant role in her success. Her goals include attending college and securing a job in the future. Baker hopes that in the future, there will be continued kindness and support for students with disabilities.

“Everyone I’ve met is very kind to me. I haven’t experienced any unfair treatment, and I’m so thankful for this welcoming community,” Baker said.

While Baker has not directly experienced unfair treatment, other people with developmental disabilities have. Tessa Culchelkar, a sophomore at Carlmont, witnessed this firsthand in one of her classes.

“I have seen someone with a developmental disability being treated unfairly. There is a student with autism in my class, and when he asked questions — he was just curious and wanted to know more — the teacher was really mean to him. I thought this was extremely unfair, and it made me feel really angry,” Culchelkar said.

These incidents reveal the need for continued efforts to create a more supportive school environment. Promoting empathy, standing up against mistreatment, and fostering understanding can make a meaningful difference.

“I think it is really important to put yourself in other people’s shoes and try to understand their feelings. Having this mindset can help people become more inclusive with their peers,” Culchelkar said.

IEPs and Support Systems

Abigail Quinn* is another student at Carlmont who receives special education services through an Individualized Education Program (IEP). While she does not have a developmental disability, she faces similar academic and social challenges.

“Some people think having an IEP means you don’t understand certain concepts, but IEPs exist for many reasons, such as speech impairments, dyslexia, high anxiety, autism, and emotional or behavioral disorders. An IEP doesn’t define a person’s intelligence,” Quinn said.

However, managing academic stress is one of Quinn’s biggest challenges.

“I get anxious when I have big assignments due in a short time. It takes me longer to process readings and problems, but patience helps me stay calm and work through it,” Quinn said.

One major struggle she has faced is the lack of consistent access to a school therapist.

“Throughout my first two years at Carlmont, I went through five different school therapists. It was difficult, but I found support from my teachers, Ms. Hedlund and Ms. Morris,” Quinn said.

Despite these challenges, Quinn’s experience at Carlmont has shaped her perspective on inclusion.

“My time at Carlmont has helped me understand different intellectual disabilities and become more patient and open-minded,” Quinn said.

The NACDD encourages individuals to share their stories, photos, and experiences on social media using #DDAM2025 or through an online form.

“By increasing the voices of individuals with developmental disabilities, communities can continue working toward a society that fully supports and includes everyone,” Tsui said.

DDAM and similar awareness campaigns show the importance of inclusivity and how understanding leads to positive impacts. With continued efforts, individuals with disabilities can feel more accepted, valued, and empowered to thrive in their communities.

“An ideal inclusive school and community should be one where everyone accepts you for who you are, no matter your gender, religion, or abilities: people who are non-judgmental, welcoming, and accepting are part of a community. People should be open-minded and listen to other people’s ideas and thoughts about the world around them,” Quinn said.