Eucalyptus Avenue residents prepare for Halloween celebration

With Halloween just around the corner, residents of Eucalyptus Avenue are hurrying to prepare.

Holiday celebrations on Eucalyptus Avenue tend to be very popular due to the extravagant decorations lining the street. The street has become a significant part of the San Carlos culture, and it is a must-see attraction each year.

After a silent Halloween last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are eager for the crowds to return.

“Last year, when my family and I moved to [Eucalyptus Avenue], Halloween was really quiet as there were no performances or trick-or-treating. It really sucked, but at the same time, it makes this year’s Halloween all the more exciting,” said Noel Lim, a junior at Carlmont High School.

Lim and her family have already finished decorating. They plan on carving pumpkins and preparing treats for trick-or-treaters.

“A lot of the houses are decorated, but at the same time, not everybody has finished. It is always such an amazing sight to see all the work come together,” Lim said.

Although more famous for their Christmas craze, Halloween is also a critical time of year for Eucalyptus Avenue.

Currently, the residents are working together to decorate homes, create haunted houses, and pass out candy. Some have even made an effort to hire people for theatrical and musical Halloween performances.

However, as the street attracts people, it also serves as a magnet for trash and traffic. Each year, garbage floods the road and must be cleaned by residents. Due to the attention from large crowds and immense traffic, the city concentrates a significant police presence, as well.

In addition, despite its popularity among families and young children, most high school students don’t visit on Halloween night. The street has more kid-friendly decorations and doesn’t meet the teenage desire for adrenaline and excitement.

“I used to visit Eucalyptus every year with my family on Halloween, but to be honest, I haven’t really gone in a while. I still think all the decorations are cool, but I prefer just being out with my friends,” said Audrey Wong, a freshman at Carlmont High school.

Nevertheless, Eucalyptus Avenue never fails to attract immense crowds, especially in December. As extravagant as it is, the Halloween celebration serves as a teaser for what’s to come in the following months.

After Halloween, residents begin preparing for a month-long Christmas celebration filled with colorful lights and decorations. Each year, people travel to visit the “Christmas Tree Lane.”

“For pretty much my entire life, it has been a family tradition to visit Eucalyptus during the winter. It never disappoints, and it’s always nice to walk through and admire all the decorations,” said Marcus Zhang, a junior at Carlmont High school.