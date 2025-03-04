Executive order targets historic San Francisco landmark

Claire Kornberg Every day, the Presidio is home to thousands of visitors, exercising, spending time with their family and friends, or visiting one of its many museums. With 1,400 acres of land, the Presidio provides visitors many opportunities, from seeing a Yoda Fountain to climbing through the playground at Tunnel Tops. “The park is beautiful. It’s so nice and brings a community of people together. It allows folks to chill, eat and drink, and meet up with friends. It’s a great resource that the city and country provides,” said Jackie Simpson, a Bay Area local and park visitor.

The Presidio Trust, steward of the Presidio National Park site, was one of four federal agencies targeted by President Donald Trump’s executive order to reduce unnecessary elements of the government.

Announced on Feb. 19, the executive order called for the Presidio Trust to be reduced to the minimum size required by law, eliminating any unnecessary elements. However, what this means for the future of the Presidio Trust remains unclear, as the Trust believes all of its functions to be necessary and required by law. Nevertheless, the Presidio intends to remain resilient, as expressed by Veronica Maund, a staff member.

“The Presidio is incredibly resilient in the different trials and tribulations it’s handled over the years. It’s run by incredibly honest and generous people, and I have faith that the leaders of the Presidio will do the job of protecting it,” Maund said.

Despite its many refurbishments, the Presidio has had a long history in the Bay Area. Dating back to when Spain first built a fortified military settlement called a presidio in 1776, home to United States soldiers during World War II, and finally restored by the Presidio Trust to what it is today, the park has stood the test of time and found a place in the hearts of many.

“For me, the park is a place for people to come together and appreciate the beautiful things in life, like the sunshine and the simplicity of spending time with your family and enjoying things that are set aside for the public,” said Doug French, a park visitor.

The park is loved by the public. The most recent restorations, which were achieved through funding from the rents of the park’s businesses and residents, have not only increased the park’s beauty but were also made without aid from the government. Since 2013, the Presidio Trust has been financially independent of the government, eliminating the possibility of the Trump administration withholding funding to the park.

“The Presidio Trust is a special and unique federal entity that doesn’t need any money. It makes its own money and pays for itself. So if we were getting a lot of government funding to restore the houses and the park, then people would be scared, and for good reason,” said Clifford Schwartz, a welcome desk greeter at the Presidio Officers’ Club.

In 2024, the Presidio earned a total revenue of $182 million, proving the success of its self-sustainability. With that revenue, the Presidio Trust does not plan on reducing any of its services following the announcement of the executive order, as released in a media statement by Lisa Petrie, the senior manager of public relations for Presidio Trust.

“The Presidio is a one-of-a-kind National Park site, and all of its services and business will continue to operate as normal, welcoming visitors and serving all who live and work here,” Petrie said.

As for the residents of the park, Maund said they have expressed concern about the executive order and are wondering if they will need to find a new place to live.

“I have definitely heard some people express concern. Yesterday, we had a couple of residents come in and ask if they had to worry about not having a home anymore or their home being sold because you cannot buy a house in the Presidio; you can only rent it,” Maund said.

This concern is not only expressed by the staff and residents but also by the visitors, who, like the residents, wonder what the future will entail.

“I would say I’m worried about all of the National Parks, especially this one because if you don’t have enough personnel or funding, there are more opportunities for things to go downhill and be an issue,” said Jackie Simpson, a Bay Area local and park visitor.