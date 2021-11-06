Holiday season defrosts as Union Square transforms

Mike Newby gazes up at the partially completed Christmas tree in Union Square. “[We] get these fake branches set into them. [We] put all the ornaments around it evenly and then we start lifting sections together like a big old puzzle,” Newby said.

San Francisco’s Union Square has begun to see new transformations, inviting visitors to skate into the holiday season.

These transformations include the construction of an artificial tree and a new ice rink in the middle of the square. The ice rink opened on Nov. 3 and will remain open through Jan. 17, 2022.

These two attractions, along with surrounding shops and restaurants, are in the process of being set up to create a dynamic atmosphere for the upcoming holiday season.

“I love the decorations and the music,” Kara Long, who came to Union Square to ice skate with her son, said. “I just love all the activities. Thanksgiving and Christmas are very nice.”

The ice skating rink is also surrounded by various restaurants and stores, offering visitors more things to do while in the plaza. It is a vital part of the San Francisco holiday culture.

“This is the first day the rink is open, so I want to take a look because I’m gonna come to do some ice skating with my friends,” Jiji Chea, a San Francisco resident, said. “We usually go ice skating. After that, we go to try a different restaurant. On Geary, there are so many different restaurants like Thai, Japanese, or Italian food so you have many options.”

An 83-foot artificial tree is also being constructed to add to the holiday atmosphere. According to Mike Newby, who is helping construct the tree, it will be decorated with lights and ornaments.

“We basically have a steel skeleton that we piece together in layers,” Newby said. “We get these fake branches set into them, put all the ornaments around it evenly, and then we start lifting sections together like a big old puzzle.”

Although Newby is currently working on the artificial tree in Union Square, he and Carlton Christmas Trees also raise a total of up to 20 trees per year.

“We’ve got the tree at Pier 39, Ritz Carlton, and there’s a handful of other trees. Normally, we set up the big, tall, live trees here and in Vegas,” Newby said. “I know a lot of people really love coming and seeing the big old trees, so it’s neat to be a part of the process.”

Whether it is the ice rink, the Christmas tree, or the lights that decorate the adjacent Macy’s, each aspect of the plaza is coming together in preparation for the upcoming holiday season.

“I think the weather is beautiful. We’re just getting some fresh air and a little bit of exercise,” Long said. “It’s nice to see this every year. It’s just a really nice [atmosphere].”