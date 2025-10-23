Immigration raids impact Carlmont students of all backgrounds

Sarah Han Itza Perez views a sign that has a supportive message for immigrants. Signs like this can offer hope to immigrant communities in times of instability. “I’m not an immigrant. My parents aren’t immigrants. We’re okay. But for some extended family, it’s not the same. It’s definitely very scary,” Perez said.

As immigration raids flare up across the Bay Area, students at Carlmont High School are expressing fear and anger over the actions of federal authorities.

Over this past summer, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted numerous raids on cities in the Bay Area, with the intent of arresting people who were in the country illegally. In June 2025, at least 15 people, including children, were arrested in San Francisco. In September 2025, 21 residents of San Mateo County were detained by ICE.

The actions of ICE sparked numerous protests in cities such as San Francisco and Alameda. Demonstrators chanted in favor of immigration, decrying both ICE and the arrests.

“I’m in support of the protests,” said Itza Perez, a Carlmont junior and Latina student. “I think it’s important that they are happening.”

According to the Pew Research Center, 54% of Americans disapprove of increasing ICE raids on workplaces that employ people who are in the country illegally. Similarly, the National Immigration Law Center found that 59% of those polled were against immigration arrests in hospitals.

“I’m angry about the raids. This is just being allowed to happen in front of our eyes with very little repercussions, because it’s sanctioned by the state,” said Jacob Anzalone, a Carlmont sophomore. “I am filled with rage and frustration towards the cowards who don masks to terrorize American citizens. Actually, citizens or otherwise, just people in America.” “ I am filled with rage and frustration towards the cowards who don masks to terrorize American citizens. Actually, citizens or otherwise, just people in America. — Jacob Anzalone

The arrests and protests come at a time when President Donald Trump has promised to carry out “the largest deportation operation in the history of our country.” Federal actions concerning immigration have put many on edge.

In particular, the recent developments have greatly impacted the Latino community. A poll by the Pew Research Center found that Latinos worry the most about deportations, compared to adults of other races.

A climate of anxiety

Although ICE has not directly impacted schools in San Mateo County, there is still fear in the community.

“What is disappointing is that psychologically, many students and families are feeling the possibility of danger, and that creates anxiety, concern, and distraction,” said Carlmont Principal Gay Buckland-Murray.

Immigration raids have also affected students across the country. Fears of sending children to school due to the raids cause students to miss class. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), this is detrimental to the health of students and carries potential long-term damage.

“The immigration raids have a negative impact on student learning because it makes people feel unsure whether or not it’s safe to go out of the house and go to school,” said Michelle Kelley, a Carlmont guidance information specialist.

According to a report from Stanford University, there was a 22% increase in student absences in California’s Central Valley after the region experienced immigration raids in January and February. This event mirrors a national concern among some communities, in which there is fear about sending students to school.

“It’s really hard for students to focus because while education and academics are very important and we want a well-educated society, you cannot focus when your safety and your home and everything you know is at risk. And so I really think it’s a harmful thing that’s happening right now,” said Molly McNinch, a Carlmont teacher. “ It’s really hard for students to focus because while education and academics are very important and we want a well-educated society, you cannot focus when your safety and your home and everything you know is at risk. — Molly McNinch

Rumors about ICE activity also added to fears, increasing concern among groups.

“One of the things that concerns me is that there’s a lot of false information that’s been passed out. People aren’t checking to verify if things are real, and so it generates more anxiety and fear-mongering among our community,” Buckland-Murray said.

Protections for students

Signs supporting immigrants have been sighted on campus, signaling that Carlmont is ready to embrace its immigrant population.

“Carlmont, the Sequoia Union High School District, and public schools in California serve all students in our communities regardless of legal status or political background,” Buckland-Murray said.

Buckland-Murray also outlined several goals for Carlmont, which are connected to this issue. Among them are enhancing the well-being of students and fostering a welcoming community by honoring the school’s diversity.

California has taken steps to curb ICE activity in schools. According to CA.gov, student information and classrooms are off-limits to ICE, unless a judicial warrant or court order is produced.

“ICE can come on Carlmont’s campus, but they have to report to the admin office, and they can wait in the admin office right there, that’s where the public can be, unless they have permission to go beyond that,” Buckland-Murray said. “For organizations like ICE, or other law enforcement, they have to have a judge’s warrant. All of that needs to be verified by the district office.”

The fact that ICE cannot arbitrarily storm onto campus will possibly provide some relief to Carlmont students who fear raids or detainment.

“Our principal has been consistent with her messaging of ‘no, kids are safe here. We’re not going to be giving kids to ICE,’” McNinch said.