In Photos: Geometry students compete in annual boat race

A geometry student concentrates as he prepares to reach the end of the pool. Students had to bring their boats to the other side of the lane before turning around. The first couple of students to reach the end of the pool qualified for the semifinals.
Carlmont’s geometry students gathered at the pool for the annual boat race. These students were tasked with measuring and assembling a boat to race across the water.
Alyssa Bish (Class of 2025) is a current photojournalist and editor for Scot Scoop. This is her second year in the journalism program and she is super excited to continue taking pictures for this award-winning program. In her spare time, you can find Alyssa on the field playing soccer on either her club team or the Carlmont varsity team.
View her journalism website here: Alyssa Bish Photojournalism
