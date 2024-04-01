The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

In Photos: Geometry students compete in annual boat race

Alyssa Bish, Photo EditorApril 1, 2024
IMG_0149
Gallery13 Photos
Alyssa Bish
A geometry student concentrates as he prepares to reach the end of the pool. Students had to bring their boats to the other side of the lane before turning around. The first couple of students to reach the end of the pool qualified for the semifinals.

Carlmont’s geometry students gathered at the pool for the annual boat race. These students were tasked with measuring and assembling a boat to race across the water.
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Alyssa Bish, Photo Editor
Alyssa Bish (Class of 2025) is a current photojournalist and editor for Scot Scoop. This is her second year in the journalism program and she is super excited to continue taking pictures for this award-winning program. In her spare time, you can find Alyssa on the field playing soccer on either her club team or the Carlmont varsity team. View her journalism website here: Alyssa Bish Photojournalism
Carlmont High School
1400 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
Scot Scoop News • © 2024 All content is property of Carlmont High School Journalism • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

We invite comments and responses to our content. Comments that are deemed appropriate and relevant will be published.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *