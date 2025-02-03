Indoor celebration brings Lunar New Year magic to Redwood City

Ami Dong Karen Singer, from the California Kung Fu and Tai Chi Institute, performs Tai Chi with an imitation sword. The demonstration sport has evolved from a form of self-defense to a form of art that has been popularized among adults. “Our students perform with more ‘dangerous’ weaponry while us, adults, perform Tai Chi and only sometimes utilize weapons,” Singer said.

Lion dancers. Martial artists. Taiko drummers. Despite the rainy weather and last-minute transition to hold the event indoors, the community was present to celebrate the Year of the Snake at the 14th annual Lunar New Year Celebration in Redwood City. The event occurred on Feb. 1, three days after the lunar calendar’s official beginning of the new year.

“They moved the event indoors because it was raining like crazy,” said Karen Singer, an assistant instructor at the California Kung Fu & Tai Chi Institute in Redwood City.

The event was initially planned as an outdoor event with performances organized by the city’s parks, recreation, and community service department to perform in the city’s Courthouse Square. However, with the unpredictable weather, these performances were held indoors at the San Mateo County History Museum.

Jeff Gee, the Mayor of Redwood City, has overseen this event since its beginning.

“I have been in charge of this event for 14 years with the support from Redwood City International,” Gee said. “2011, the Year of the Rabbit, was the first time we celebrated Lunar New Year here in Redwood city.”

Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year, lasts 15 days, and the Lantern Festival marks the end of celebrations. The well-known holiday is celebrated in China, most Asian countries, and even globally.

Unlike the Gregorian calendar, 365 days a year, the Lunar New Year follows the lunisolar, or lunar, calendar based on the moon’s 12 different phases. As each phase of the moon lasts approximately 29 days, according to NASA, the new year often takes place sometime during January or February, varying from year to year.

Additionally, each new year is connected with a different zodiac animal, with the cycle repeating every 12 years.

Specific to Redwood City, Lunar New Year celebrations engaged the entire community with activities for all ages, ranging from young kids to adults. The street is typically filled with booths where community members can learn more about the cultural celebration. This year, booths were set up on the lower level of the San Mateo County History Museum, away from the rain. “Our sponsors have different booths, but the participation depends on the weather and how people feel if it’s going to be sunny or rainy,” Gee said. The San Mateo County History Museum offered free admission for children. In addition to observing and appreciating the pre-existing displays, the museum was filled with stations where visitors could participate in traditional Chinese activities. Each station corresponded with one of the 12 zodiac animals, and participants received a stamp after the completion of each activity to visit each station. Volunteers from Carlmont High School were assigned to stations where they helped share Chinese culture with participants. Carlmont sophomore Keonie Lam was in charge of the Mahjong station, teaching students how to identify the Chinese characters for the numbers one through nine. “The kids were very interested in learning and found it fun when quizzed on the numbers,” Lam said. “After a while, adults who were interested in the game joined. Some even shared their expertise in the game and offered some advice.” “ The kids were very interested in learning and found it fun when quizzed on the numbers — Keonie Lam However, the highlight of the event was the live performances by professional and local groups. Throughout the day, the stage was lit by various performances with an extensive audience gathering around. “Students of all ages from our academy participate in the celebration of Lunar New Year with weapon forms with a staff, swords, chain, and spear. There are even fighting steps that the students do,” Singer said. “We’re part of the community, so our students reflect the diversity of our community.” Reflecting Singer’s statement, Gee provided an insight into the influence of Lunar New Year events on exposing the community to traditional practices. “We try to ensure a broad representation of Asian culture. One of the greatest strengths of Redwood City is our diversity, and we celebrate that tremendously in our city,” Gee said.