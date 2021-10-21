Lights, camera, tech week!

In the week leading up to opening night, the cast of “Peter and the Starcatcher” rehearse in full costume to prepare for upcoming performances.

In the week leading up to the production of “Peter and the Starcatcher,” cast members scrambled to perfect their performances in preparation for their opening performance on Oct. 21; this week is known as tech week.

Rehearsals during tech week ran from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. every day after school, in addition to a rehearsal on Sunday. Prior to tech week, rehearsals lasted two hours and occurred five to six days a week.

Cast members like freshman Manya Kumar, who has the role of Mac in the Sailor ensemble, have to finish their schoolwork over the weekends and during class since tech week is such a time-demanding week. Along with rehearsals for the play, cast members must spend hours memorizing lines and perfecting routines outside of school.

“We are expected to practice stuff at home, and if you don’t, then it becomes really difficult,” Kumar said.

Another freshman, Griffin Hamby, who plays the role of Ted in the play, one of the lost boys, is extremely excited for opening night and thoroughly enjoys rehearsals. He loves being a part of the production and spending time with his fellow cast members.

“I am looking forward to opening night just because it’s such a lovely cast and everyone’s so energetic. When we finally get on track, it creates really lovely energy with everybody working together,” Hamby said.

With rehearsals ongoing, the students participating in the play’s only option for eating prior to 10:00 p.m. during tech week is the short period of time between the end of school and the start of rehearsal at 4:00 p.m.

Rehearsals during tech week began with cast members applying makeup and getting into costume in preparation for full dress rehearsals, which occurred in the studio theater.

The studio theater will also be hosting this year’s play due to the unique circumstances brought about by COVID-19. Adjustments had to be made to the room, like the removal of the last row of chairs to accommodate the video and sound equipment needed for live-streaming the performances due to the limited number of audience allowed to physically be present during the production.

“It’s a little strange because you don’t really get as much of an audience reaction or bond. We’re only going to have about 20 people in there, so it’s going to feel more intimate with them, but at the same time we have to remind ourselves that people are going to be watching now,” said Donovan Rickson, a senior who played the role of Slank.

Another change that has come as a result of COVID-19 is mask-wearing during performances which in many circumstances has become a nuisance for the cast of the play.

“[We have to wear] clear masks that are still functional masks, but they have a transparent full-clear mouth… Some of them have fogged up badly,” Rickson said.

However, despite the minor differences, the Tech Week rehearsals have been held with the same consistency as in productions pre-COVID-19, with just as much work and attention to detail going into each session.

“I feel like with all types of performing arts, whether its music, theater, or something else it’s everyone working together to create one product or one art piece. That to me is really cool,” Hamby said. “The energy that we put out is really exciting and even when I’m exhausted during long rehearsals, I am also super energized at the end.”