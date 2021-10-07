Motivation tips to beat the back-to-school blues

As the back-to-school season gets underway, some Scots may be lacking motivation. Luckily, there are some strategies for students to remain motivated.

Have the back-to-school blues got you down? Maintaining your motivation can be challenging, but a couple of things are sure to do the trick.

Whether you lack motivation or are hoping to stay motivated, there are similarities in how you can handle each of these situations.

When you feel unmotivated, it helps to understand why. You could be experiencing an underlying issue that doesn’t seem to be related to motivation, but still, it has an impact.

According to Psychology Today, a lack of motivation is often due to unaddressed physical or emotional needs. Physical needs include sleep and food; mental needs include emotional stability and peace.

So, you could feel unmotivated if you’re hungry, tired, anxious, or overwhelmed. Once you realize what is causing your lack of motivation, it becomes easier to fix the problem directly.

Don’t be surprised if you can’t identify the source of your demotivation. There could be multiple things working together to steal your motivation. Also, it takes time to get to know what affects you and how.

For example, your eating habits could be affecting your motivation. It might be clear that skipping meals makes it difficult to concentrate, but other specific nutrition choices can also reduce motivation.

At lunch, avoid eating so much that you feel groggy or bloated. Instead of foods high in carbohydrates, eat foods high in protein and fiber.

In the afternoon, however, you might be looking for a quick pick-me-up. At this time, a sugary, carbohydrate-rich snack is just what you need to get going. Be careful about completely ignoring nutritious food, though, since doing so will be unsustainable in the long term.

While you’re working, be sure to take breaks. Watching a funny video or taking a nap will likely boost your focus.

Furthermore, your mood has a significant impact on your motivation and workflow. Listen to music to improve your mood and concentration, or do something else that works for you.

As previously mentioned, feeling overwhelmed can, in turn, make you unmotivated. The simplest way to deal with overwhelm is to step back and take a break.

Taking a break gives you a chance to catch your breath and analyze your workload. When it comes to homework, enact a strategy that allows you to prioritize what’s most important to your success.

In all areas of your life, strive to set attainable goals which emphasize completion over perfection. Even when things don’t go according to plan, be sure to reward your effort. This allows you to continue to be motivated without lowering your self-esteem.

But, always remember: you need to be healthy to be successful. Burnout can take a toll on your mental and physical health.

Finally, get help if your lack of motivation gets to be too much. Talk to a peer or adult you trust, or reach out to your counselor.