Students claim music affects their productivity

Although countless studies have looked into the effect music has on attitudes towards work and motivation, the question still stands if listening to music while completing schoolwork benefits students.

Schools present many difficult obstacles and trials for students that make it hard for students to maintain their work and state of mental health. This has led many students to use music as a coping mechanism to ease their minds.

“Music helps me study because it puts me in a happier mood and motivates me to finish my work. I think we are so used to having noise all around us when we are doing classwork that putting on music helps us feel closer to being at school,” Sarah Nguy, a sophomore, said.

A study from the University of Central Florida showed that music could light up certain parts of the brain responsible for skills such as thinking, comprehending, memory, movement, and emotion. The study also concluded that brain functions affected by music respond the most when listening to the user’s favorite song. When these parts of the brain are lit up and triggered, they make students more motivated and in a better mood.

“Listening to music helps me with not being bored, as it helps stimulate my brain,” Nina Chutczer, a sophomore, said.

A survey assessed whether students at Carlmont High School listened to music while doing work, and 170 said students answered yes, and 43 students answered no.

“I think music helps me because it tunes out all of the distractions around me,” Chloe Chunn, a freshman, said.

The survey conducted included a section where participants were asked to fill out what type of music they listen to while doing work. The music students listen to range from Lo-fi music to things such as upbeat instrumental music. The majority of students said they get distracted by listening to music such as rap, pop, or music that’s more heavily lyrical.

“I end up singing the songs, and then I get distracted,” Richie Mondragon, a sophomore, said.

While school was in person, teachers wouldn’t allow students to have their phones out, much less use them in class. Working in a class setting can be distracting to some students due to the people surrounding them.

Since many students have shown that they benefit from listening to music while working, there is hope that when school returns, hopefully, teachers may allow students to listen to music when doing work in class.

“If I wear headphones with music on, it feels like I’m in my bubble, and it helps me stay concentrated,” Nguy said.