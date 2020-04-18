Opinion: A furry little friend is a necessity right now

A life without animals is no life at all

Four months ago, if somebody told me that I would be stuck in quarantine right now, I probably would have laughed and walked away.

Our world has changed very rapidly over the past few months, and due to these immense lifestyle changes, millions have lost their jobs, and thousands have lost their lives.

Of course, I have no cure for this pandemic, but I believe there is a way to ease the pain just a little bit. My supplement is not a medicine, drink, or place, but a pet to spend your time with.

There are many pros to having a furry companion in this time of crisis, the first being companionship. Thousands of people are sheltering-in-place with their families, but others are facing this pandemic alone. Pets offer friendship and love that can help manage people’s loneliness and depression.

Imagine snuggling up on the couch to watch a movie, and sitting beside you is a little dachshund terrier, a tiny little kitten, or even a cute fluffy rabbit. These small pets can make a huge change in someone’s quarantine lifestyle.

Yes, in times like these, some people may not be able to afford a pet, but even the tiniest of animals can help boost one’s energy.

As well as companionship, pets have other advantages too.

One benefit that pets give is the need for fresh air. Dogs need walks, and the world needs a reason to get out of the house.

Owning a pet forces humans to break out of the sweats they’ve been rocking for the last few days and take a walk around the neighborhood. At a safe distance, of course.

Another big pro in having a pet is the health benefits these animals have to offer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention owning a pet can decrease people’s blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and triglyceride levels.

Going on a walk or getting to play with an animal are examples of opportunities that can lead to these health benefits to occur.

Finally, the last thing I will point out is owning a pet is fun! Animals are joyful, intelligent creatures. Having them around makes one laugh in even the darkest of times.

So whether it be a huge St. Bernard, a sweet little brown tabby, a playful white bunny rabbit, a gerbil, a fish, or even a snake, it truly does not matter as long as they bring you joy. Find out more about fostering pets during the pandemic here.