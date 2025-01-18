Opinion: If you’re old enough to fight, you’re old enough to drink

Shiyo Ohashi A military cadet shows up at the bar and attempts to buy a drink despite being underage. Instead of alcohol, he’s handed a gun — an item he is old enough to carry and bear the responsibility of.

The transition from adolescence to adulthood brings forth a plethora of new rights and responsibilities. According to the California Lawyers Foundation, when one reaches the age of 18, they acquire the right to vote in federal elections, marry without parental consent, and even enlist in the military. Yet, while 18-year-olds are deemed responsible enough to serve in the armed forces, they are not legally allowed to purchase alcohol until they reach the age of 21.

The establishment of the National Minimum Legal Drinking Age was largely driven by concerns over health and safety, specifically regarding driving under the influence. However, while this may be justified, it is worth questioning the inconsistencies within U.S. federal law, as 18-year-olds are held accountable for life-or-death decisions on the battlefield but not entrusted to make responsible decisions with alcohol.

The issue is relevant in the case of Monica Lin Brown, who joined the U.S. Army during the Iraq War. At just 19 years old, Brown was deployed to Afghanistan, where she saved the lives of five soldiers by running through heavy gunfire and using her body to shield the soldiers from incoming mortar rounds. Her selflessness in battle earned her a Silver Star, one of the highest military combat decorations.

Yet, despite her heroism and demonstration of maturity in the face of extreme danger, she would have been prosecuted had she decided to buy a drink of alcohol.

While some may argue that allowing underage drinking, particularly among armed service members, could endanger the military’s safety, prior experiences with on-base underage drinking suggest otherwise.

Before Congress changed the law in the 1980s, army cadets as young as 18 were allowed to consume alcohol on military bases, and despite the potential risks associated with underage drinking, there were few incidents due to strict regulations. These military bases typically limited the consumption of alcohol to designated areas and prohibited alcohol during duty hours. This policy ensured that service members would not be in situations where they could be both intoxicated and armed.

In turn, by allowing the consumption of alcohol, particularly in times of war, the army experienced a boost in morale. Alcohol helped reduce anxiety and promote feelings of relaxation, ultimately giving soldiers a chance to take their minds off the stressors of combat.

While a percentage of soldiers struggle with substance abuse post-discharge due to heavy drinking during deployment, regulated consumption of alcohol for soldiers even as young as 18 would give them a sense of normalcy and relief in their high-stress environments.