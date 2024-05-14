Pressure heats up for students to find summer activities

Mateo Golomb Many students get a job over the summer as a lifeguard, one of them being sophomore Eli Samon. “I’m super excited to be working as a lifeguard over the break because it seems like it’ll be more fun than most other jobs,” Samon said.

As summer approaches and the school year comes to an end, many students are beginning to apply for jobs and summer programs and take on new activities and hobbies to increase their productivity during the summer.

Although waking up late and spending time with friends may be an ideal break for some, many students find themselves with immense amounts of free time, which most students usually choose to fill with either jobs or activities.

One student who has taken this path is sophomore Avi Dhamija, who will be working at Camp SOAR in Belmont over the summer. This job allows him to work with and mentor local children, similar to many other jobs Carlmont students tend to apply for.

Dhamija wanted to spend his time during summer in a productive manner while also making a salary to pay for his hobbies and interests.

“I’m really happy to be working over the summer, and I’m excited to see what I experience,” Dhamija said.

Another student who shares the same rationale for getting a job over the summer is junior Colin Edwards. He plans to work at In-N-Out Burger in Redwood City for most of his break.

— Colin Edwards

Edwards decided to work over the summer to get work experience for his college application and a salary to pay for the car he wishes to purchase, a common motivation for many other Carlmont students.

“I am excited to be working over the summer because I will be working with my friend and get new experiences, get paid, and get free food from one of my favorite restaurants,” Edwards said.

Even though jobs are quite a common activity for students during their break, other students opt to spend the summer pursuing their hobbies through camps and programs.

Sophomore William Stanton intends to attend a multitude of soccer camps this summer to pursue his passion for soccer while meeting new people and gaining new experiences.

“Soccer has always been my favorite activity, and during the summer, my main goal is to improve, meet new people, and have fun, so these camps are perfect for me,” Stanton said.

Summer break also creates a perfect time for students to learn new things and develop new hobbies.

Sophomore Maksim Lukoianov has decided to take up the violin during the summer because it provides him with an exciting and fun way to take up his free time.

He also decided to learn the violin because all students must complete a minimum of two semesters of performing or visual arts to graduate at Carlmont. Lukoianov decided that summer would be the perfect time to learn and comprehend the basics of the instrument, allowing him to enroll in Carlmont’s orchestra eventually.

“I’m going to be getting a tutor over the summer to help me learn the basic scales and stuff, but I hope that the violin is just a fun hobby I can have and spend my time improving on during the summer,” Lukoianov said.

Carlmont students intend to fill their calendars with different activities. Whether a job, a camp, or even a new hobby; students plan to stay productive during their summer breaks.

“If I don’t have any work, I will probably pass the time by spending it on my phone, so I’m trying to fill up my schedule and stay productive,” Dhamija said.