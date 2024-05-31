Teachers prepare for approaching finals

Gianna Madra Social Studies teacher Greer Stone prepares for upcoming finals. Despite often being overshadowed by student stress, teachers nevertheless word hard to wrap up the school year.

As finals approach and report cards loom, students aren’t the only individuals under increased stress.

While students preoccupy themselves with studying, teachers prepare tests, bracing for impending final grade deadlines.

“Finals are a high-stress situation for everyone; people are trying to get all their work done while being pressed for time,” student Kaia Baker-Malone said.

When students scramble to improve their grades before the end of the school year, they often fail to realize that teachers have a life outside of school and grading assignments. For teachers, managing this balance between their work and personal life can be as hard as it is for students.

“I try to separate my home life from my work life, leaving my work at school so I can go home and have time to spend with my family,” Spanish teacher Bertalicia Godina said.

As they create final exams, teachers consider many factors.

“When preparing for my finals, I have to think about what I want my students to take away from the class while also considering what each class has learned at the end of the year,” chemistry teacher Alyssa Lu said.

Newer teachers tend to face more difficulties during finals in comparison with teachers who have been working longer.

“Like with anything, the more experience you have, the easier it gets, but you must always be prepared for last-minute changes,” Godina said.

The preparation process for finals can be tedious. As summer approaches, students and staff alike await the break after a long academic year. Teachers work more days than students attend school, dedicating additional time beyond the regular academic year to ensure all necessary preparations and administrative tasks are completed.

“I’m looking forward to relaxing and spending time with my family,” Godina said.

Godina explains that collaboration is essential during this period as teachers supporting one another leads to success.

“My most helpful resource is my colleagues. If one of us is struggling, someone else will have a technique that works and will help them,” Godina said.

Teachers often go out of their way to help students do what is in their best interest.

“I look at students who are close to passing and tend to reach out to them to see if they’re willing to put in effort to bring their grade up,” Lu said.

Ultimately, while often overlooked, teachers’ preparations for finals are nevertheless imperative to promoting students’ success in the time leading up to summer.

“I realize now that I should show more appreciation towards my teachers; students aren’t the only ones who are going through tough times,” Baker-Malone said.