Carlmont High School hosted its annual Scotsland event on Friday, May 17. Students from many programs and clubs helped set up the event that took place in the quad. Scotsland featured booths from the Associated Student Body (ASB), several clubs, and even Intro to Business students. The adapted schedule of the day allowed for extra time to enjoy the activities and lunch. These many efforts allowed students to have fun and relaxing time at the Scotsland event.
In Photos: Students unwind at Scotsland
Alyssa Bish, Photo Editor • May 21, 2024
Navigate Left
-
CampusSummer activities heat up with student applications
-
CampusMission Marine Club bonds together through ocean cleanups
-
CampusTeacher Appreciation Week spurs connection between students and teachers
-
CampusStudents study and prepare as AP tests loom closer
-
CampusStaff Profile: Ramtin Aidi shapes student success
-
CampusImprov Club incites laughter at final show
-
CampusDogs in the Quad help relieve student stress
-
CampusCarlmont String Orchestra inspires youth at Celebrate the Music Festival
-
CampusInside the hustle of student entrepreneurs
-
CampusIntro to Business students successfully design and distribute class projects
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Alyssa Bish, Photo Editor
Alyssa Bish (Class of 2025) is a current photojournalist and editor for Scot Scoop. This is her second year in the journalism program and she is super excited to continue taking pictures for this award-winning program. In her spare time, you can find Alyssa on the field playing soccer on either her club team or the Carlmont varsity team. View her journalism website here: Alyssa Bish Photojournalism