In Photos: Students unwind at Scotsland

Alyssa Bish, Photo EditorMay 21, 2024
Alyssa Bish
Counselor Kristen Vernon poses for a selfie with a llama. Both students and teachers waited anxiously to spend time with the soft animals. On their turn, students were able to pet, brush, and feed the llamas.

Carlmont High School hosted its annual Scotsland event on Friday, May 17. Students from many programs and clubs helped set up the event that took place in the quad. Scotsland featured booths from the Associated Student Body (ASB), several clubs, and even Intro to Business students. The adapted schedule of the day allowed for extra time to enjoy the activities and lunch. These many efforts allowed students to have fun and relaxing time at the Scotsland event.

About the Contributor
Alyssa Bish
Alyssa Bish, Photo Editor
Alyssa Bish (Class of 2025) is a current photojournalist and editor for Scot Scoop. This is her second year in the journalism program and she is super excited to continue taking pictures for this award-winning program. In her spare time, you can find Alyssa on the field playing soccer on either her club team or the Carlmont varsity team. View her journalism website here: Alyssa Bish Photojournalism
