In Photos: Students unwind at Scotsland

Gallery • 5 Photos Alyssa Bish Counselor Kristen Vernon poses for a selfie with a llama. Both students and teachers waited anxiously to spend time with the soft animals. On their turn, students were able to pet, brush, and feed the llamas.

Carlmont High School hosted its annual Scotsland event on Friday, May 17. Students from many programs and clubs helped set up the event that took place in the quad. Scotsland featured booths from the Associated Student Body (ASB), several clubs, and even Intro to Business students. The adapted schedule of the day allowed for extra time to enjoy the activities and lunch. These many efforts allowed students to have fun and relaxing time at the Scotsland event.