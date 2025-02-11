Priced out of adventure: rising travel costs affect students

Rachel Hong A student expresses frustration over the increasing travel costs in 2025. Many travelers and students have to maintain careful budgeting, prioritize essential trips, or seek alternative travel options to cope with the inflation prices. “I don’t know much about the causes of travel inflation, but it is pretty shocking how expensive just a plane ticket is now,” said Vivian Harris, a junior at Carlmont.

Travel expenses have surged in 2025, with prices expected to rise by 4% from 2023, which had already experienced record-breaking growth in air travel costs. As Carlmont students and families prepare for mid-winter break, many are faced with the reality that travel is becoming increasingly expensive.

Breaks from school provide an important opportunity for students and educators to recharge, reunite with family, and improve their mental well-being. However, rising travel costs are forcing many to change their plans. According to a report from SquareMouth, 54% of travelers expect to spend more on trips in 2025, with the average trip cost projected at $7,249 — a 24% increase from 2024. The increase in expenses has led many to reduce their travel, with 72% of travelers planning only one or two trips in 2025, compared to 48% in 2024.

For students, vacations can serve as a much-needed escape from academic stress. Carlmont junior Vivian Harris believes that travel is essential for maintaining mental well-being.

“It’s nice to have periodic breaks from school. Although it’s fun to sit around and do nothing, going on vacation can definitely improve mental well-being. It’s fun to visit new places or see family, and it provides a fresh environment where homework finally isn’t always on my mind,” Harris said.

Arina Bolsakova, a sophomore at Carlmont, shares a similar view but acknowledges the challenges that inflation creates.

“Inflation can make it more difficult to travel without stressing about money being spent, which leads to further mental health issues,” Bolsakova said.

Despite rising costs, some students and their families are finding ways to continue traveling by adjusting their budgets and planning ahead.

“Luckily, we’ve never had to cancel a trip due to it being too expensive, but my parents do several things to cut costs, such as buying plane tickets way ahead of time, always flying economy, and staying with family members or in Airbnbs to save money on food since we can cook instead of eating out. I’m very happy with these decisions, and I’m thankful we are able to travel in the first place,” Harris said.

Bolsakova’s family, who frequently travels for volleyball tournaments and family visits to Europe, also strategizes to minimize costs.

“We usually book our tickets six months ahead because they’re cheaper then, but this makes it harder to plan because the trip is still far away,” Bolsakova said.

The Impact on College Visits

For many high school students, college visits are a priority. Harris and Bolsakova both plan on visiting state colleges but have had to adjust their travel plans due to high costs.

“I was curious about some volunteering abroad experiences, but I won’t go to them because the combination of international flight tickets, food, and a place to stay is too much. However, I have already visited several colleges with my family, and we will continue to visit more in 2025,” Harris said.

Bolsakova noted that her family is prioritizing visits to colleges within driving distance to save money. Harris agreed, emphasizing that road trips are a more affordable option given rising travel costs.

Family Travel Priorities

While some students have had to cut back on travel, others are determined to continue visiting family despite the rising costs.

“For my family, especially with so many relatives abroad, it can be expensive and inconvenient to visit them as often as we’d like. I went to England in 2023, but I haven’t been to China since 2018,” Harris said.

For Jee Yi, mother of Carlmont junior Ashlynn Son, family trips remain a top priority.

“Even if travel inflation continues, we’ll still prioritize family trips. The time together, the experiences, and the memories are invaluable. No amount of rising costs can replace the joy and bonding from these vacations. Rather than cutting back, we’ll approach it with more gratitude, recognizing that these moments are truly special and worth the investment,” Yi said.

Carlmont sophomore Lena Hui also hopes that increasing travel expenses won’t limit students from exploring new places.

“But I think it probably will, and that’s unfortunate. If financial obligations prevent people from traveling, it limits so many opportunities, especially for family reasons. Money shouldn’t stop someone from seeing the people they love,” Hui said.

Budgeting for Rising Travel Costs

Yi recognizes that inflation has impacted her family’s travel budget but points out that careful planning is important.

“Since COVID-19, our travel budget has increased by more than 30%, including higher airfare, lodging, and dining expenses. While this hasn’t stopped us from traveling, it has increased the need for better financial planning to accommodate rising costs,” Yi said.

Yi also offers strategies to save money while still enjoying quality trips.

“One way we save money for travel is by planning ahead to avoid last-minute bookings, which often come with higher costs. By securing flights and accommodations in advance, we can lock in better rates and have more options. We also take advantage of credit card rewards, using points or cashback offers to book lodging or purchase travel essentials,” Yi said.

Rising costs are changing travel habits and making it difficult for some to afford trips. Gen Z and millennials are still eager to travel — Gen Z alone spends about $140 billion worldwide — but rising prices are making it more challenging for lower-income travelers to afford trips.

“Families with tighter budgets, young travelers, and retirees on fixed incomes may struggle to keep up with rising costs. Higher airfare, lodging, and dining expenses can make travel less accessible, potentially forcing these groups to adjust their plans, shorten trips, or even cancel travel altogether,” Yi said.

Inflation continues to reshape the future of travel, and students and families must manage new financial challenges. Yi remains optimistic, believing that those passionate about travel will find ways to make it work.

“It’s important to note that great trips don’t always have to be expensive. Those who are passionate about traveling will still find creative ways to make it work, even amidst inflation. In contrast, higher-income travelers may not feel as much of an impact, allowing them to continue traveling without major adjustments. While financial constraints may limit some, a strong passion for travel can drive others to make it happen despite the rising costs,” Yi said.