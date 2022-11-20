Redwood City temporarily bans gun shops

The Redwood City Council has temporarily banned gun shops following the application of two gun stores, giving time for staff to research potential local regulations.

On Monday, Oct. 24, the Redwood City Council reached a unanimous decision to temporarily ban firearm dealers for a period of 45 days. The council’s decision followed the applications of two gun shops to rent space in Redwood City, one of which was called “Dumpling Defense.”

“Staff anticipates requesting a time extension of the moratorium at the Nov. 28, 2022, City Council meeting in order to conduct research, obtain community input, and review potential zoning changes. The City Council would be considering extending the moratorium for 10 months and 15 days,” said assistant city manager Alex Khojikian.

Attempts to contact Dumpling Defense have been unsuccessful, and their company website has been removed.

While the Second Amendment states that the people have the right to bear arms, federal and state laws are what regulate the sale and possession of these firearms.

“Our Second Amendment is useless without an ability to buy guns,” said Maria Rutenberg, owner of Chez Nous Café, which would have been located in the same plaza as Dumpling Defense.

Aside from being a cafe owner, Rutenberg is also the manager of Roosevelt Square, a strip mall located on Roosevelt Avenue. She agrees that a gun shop opening in the square would affect the community, but argues that these shops are tightly regulated in California and would not pose a threat to Redwood City.

“Gun shops are where law-abiding people, especially fathers and mothers, buy tools of self-defense. They are where gun safety classes and tests are conducted. It is a must for any American community that likes to stay safe,” Rutenberg said.

However, many citizens raised concerns regarding the operation of gun shops around Redwood City. Due to this, regulations have been put in place; firearms must be 1,000 feet away from schools.

Dumpling Defense would have been located almost exactly 1,000 feet away from the nearest school, Roosevelt Elementary School.

“I could see that being a little bit of a safety issue because of where Dumpling Defense may have been located,” said Jean Rolsky, owner of Imbert and Smithers, a gun shop in San Carlos.

Over the past decade, there has been a stark increase in school shootings. Many now believe that there should be more precautions with firearms, including enacting more restrictions on gun shops.

“The restrictions are just putting all the barricades and barriers that are necessary for gun shops to operate safely in a community,” Rolsky said.

Dumpling Defense is not the first gun store chain to be stopped from opening in the Bay Area.

Five years ago, a gun store chain called Turner’s applied to open at 1123 Industrial Road in San Carlos. The city council rejected its application 4-1 after hearing from about 100 residents, most of whom were against the gun shop opening up.

While the gun shop ban is only temporary, it signals the increasing attention public officials are paying to the issue of guns, enacting stricter laws to prevent their sale and use.