REVERB inspires sustainability initiatives at music concerts

REVERB, Chicago/Lollapalooza, August 2023 The REVERB team stands behind the Lollapalooza sign outside the concert venue in Chicago. In 2023, the team partnered with Billie Eilish and many other musicians. “We partnered with a company called Overdrive Energy Solutions to power Billie’s set with solar power rather than diesel generators,” Roth said. “This was a success because a major artist and a major festival showed trust in REVERB to make this project possible and show other artists and festivals what is possible!”

Nonprofit organization REVERB enables climate action initiatives at music concerts and festivals that draw tens of thousands of people each year.

Across the US, music festivals such as Coachella attract nearly 250,000 people every year, according to DMR Business Statistics. These festivals produce extreme waste due to single-use water bottles, trash, and other contaminan.

REVERB offers an alternative as a nonprofit organization that strives to empower millions of individuals to take action toward a better future for the planet through sustaining music festivals.

“We create and execute comprehensive programs to reduce concert and tour footprints from eliminating single-use water bottles to fueling sustainable biodiesel in tour buses and much more,” said Paige Roth, REVERB’s Director of Volunteer & Community Programs.

In addition, REVERB trains volunteers from all over the nation to support the organization’s cause at every major music festival. After each concert, their team has gained a handful of volunteers by inspiring immediate and proactive climate action.

“It’s this human connection based on something we all have in common that encourages fans to take action and open their minds and hearts to learn something new,” Roth said.

Last year, the REVERB team’s campaign successfully partnered with top artists such as Billie Eilish. By partnering with celebrity names, the organization’s efforts gain traction quickly.

“We partner with musicians like Billie Eilish, Dave Matthews Band, Tame Impala, and The Lumineer. We strive to engage fans at shows to take environmental action,” Roth said.

Furthermore, the campaign raises awareness for the organization’s cause through these partnerships.

“REVERB has a campaign called the Music Decarbonization Project that works to reduce carbon emissions at events,” Roth said.

These initiatives have inspired other groups to take similar climate action.

According to the Recording Academy, the Right Now Global Climate Alliance partnered with the United Nations Human Rights and the Recording Academy for a concert held in San Francisco. The famous rock band Green Day headlined the event.

“I think it is important for music concerts to be environmentally sustainable, as not only will they allow us to provide performances in a clean environment but also allow concerts to be sustainable in a future with stricter environmental policies,” said Brant Chien, a sophomore and violinist at Carlmont High School.

The atmosphere for an outdoor concert differs significantly from one held indoors, as the sound and environment vary drastically. However, according to A Greener Festival, only some people treat the environment respectfully, as audience members generate around 53,000 tons of trash yearly.

“I love going to music concerts, and it disheartens me to see how much waste is left on the ground afterward,” said Nico Golomb, a sophomore and violinist at Carlmont High School.

Despite the amount of waste after each concert, REVERB inspires fans nationwide to join the cause.

“Music fans have so much power since they drive the industry by buying tickets, albums, and merch,” Roth said. “Without fans, artists and venues wouldn’t be able to do their work, so please remember how powerful people are and use that power for good.”