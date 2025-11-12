Sam McDonald Park seeks national historic status

Sam McDonald Park, San Mateo County / btwashburn / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 Majestic redwoods stand in Sam McDonald Park’s Heritage Grove, the land that the park’s namesake, Emanuel B. “Sam” McDonald, acquired and dedicated to the public. Katherine Wright, a San Mateo County park ranger and interpretive specialist, says that Sam McDonald frequently invited friends to his cabin because he wished to share the sense of peace and connection he found in the redwoods. “I would hope that visitors take away a sense of peace and feel connected to the redwood forest,” Wright said.

Sam McDonald Park is being considered for the National Register of Historic Places, honoring the only African American known to acquire nearly 500 acres of redwoods in San Mateo County.

Emanuel B. “Sam” McDonald, the man honored by the nomination, was a figure of several firsts, including serving as the first African American administrator at Stanford University, appointed in 1907.

“As far as we know, Sam McDonald is the only person of African American heritage who owned property of that size in the redwoods within San Mateo County — and possibly even beyond that,” said Katherine Wright, a San Mateo County park ranger and interpretive specialist.

Listing Sam McDonald Park on the National Register of Historic Places could make the site eligible for additional state and federal funding for projects to preserve the park and its history, including the potential restoration of its historic cabin. The nomination also aims to attract more visitors and educate the public about the park’s natural features and the broader history of African Americans in the region.

The effort to nominate the park represents a significant collaboration, bringing together the San Mateo County Parks Department, the San Mateo County Historical Association, and the Stanford Historical Association. This local coalition, which received generous support from the San Mateo County Parks Foundation, underscores the widespread regional commitment to preserving McDonald’s history and vision.

In a formal letter to the Board of Supervisors, the San Mateo Parks Commission emphasized the local imperative to achieve national recognition. “It is in our public interest to raise the visibility of a significant local citizen and the legacy he left in the La Honda redwoods,” the Commission said in the letter. “The recognition of a national historic district will bring a new dimension to the visitor experience and help preserve Sam’s vision.”

To understand the park’s significance beyond its natural beauty and history, local residents and experts emphasize the lasting impact of Sam McDonald’s legacy on the community.

"I think preserving local parks like Sam McDonald is important to protect their natural beauty for future generations," said Kincaid Medley, a sophomore at Carlmont. "It's also essential to highlight African American history through programs and signage, to educate young people about figures who shaped our community and to honor Sam McDonald's legacy."

The desire to use local history for public education is critical, as Medley pointed out, and efforts to highlight Black accomplishments and education in the county are essential.

“We felt it would be a great honor to have our park dedicated in honor of Sam McDonald, representing African American history through that designation,” Wright said.

Meanwhile, the current lack of public awareness concerning McDonald’s achievements is demonstrated by students like Connor Hoang, a sophomore at Carlmont, who had never heard of the park’s history.

“I think it’s important to preserve local history, because you finally understand why certain things happen in the cultural relevance of certain things in people’s lives,” Hoang said. “It can be pretty good to incorporate these stories as it’s kind of relevant around where you grew up and how it can be culturally relevant to how you live in the area that you live in.”

While the National Register nomination will help fund necessary repairs for the park’s structures, officials emphasize that the park’s survival is ultimately due to McDonald’s personal desire to share the peaceful redwood experience with the community, a vision he kept until his death.

“Sam McDonald Park exists today because of his generosity,” Wright said. “That is the legacy he has left for all of us to enjoy.”