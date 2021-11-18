San Francisco Coffee Festival brings a ‘latte’ to visitors

Coffee, a strong taste and aroma that captivates many with its addictive tendencies, but there’s more to that robust drink than one thinks.

Coffee is one of the most consumed beverages; however, not many people are exposed to all the varying types of coffee.

Known for the community’s love for coffee, San Francisco hosts a coffee festival at Fort Mason, open for all to sample coffee drinks, each with a different twist.

“Everyone from the community is wanting to see what’s new in coffee, sampling everything, and it’s been fun,” Caroline Bank, vice president of marketing for Minor Figures, said.

The diversity of coffee, such as how the acidity differentiates light and dark brew coffee, allows attendees to taste the various flavors.

“With our oat milk, it’s built to pair well with the high acid and lets the flavors of the coffee shine through,” Bank said.

“ It’s an amazing opportunity to connect with the community and to have a great way to have that first-hand experience, where you can have a chat with the team at the booth.” — Caroline Bank

To display what their brand stands for, many coffee vendors from many places in the U.S. contribute to the event.

“This has been an amazing opportunity to connect with some of the coolest cafes in the country,” Bank said.

It’s a time for those who love coffee to come together and explore its diversity. Along with the strong taste of coffee, visitors enjoy the chance to try an assortment of food.

“I’ve been here for five years, and it is nice to see several vendors and new ones every year. It’s good to see the community involved at this event,” Nile Dorsey, a frequent visitor of the event, said.

Employees of various vendors spoke about the origin of the beans and coffee they sell, each with a unique background.

“I think bringing the story, where we come from as farmers, we can share to these old roasters new ways that we could trade coffee for its proper value,” Maria Palacio, a member of Progeny Coffee, said.

All of these vendors have individuality in their specific coffee brands and their goals. Palacio advocates for sustainability, mainly focusing on economic sustainability for coffee bean farmers.

“First, we worked with the farmers in turning their farms sustainable. We also talk about bringing back more money to the farmers because they have been producing to see a good economy and sustainable business. On our side, we make sure that we use compostable packaging and just that everything we’re doing is sustainable,” Palacio said.

San Francisco’s coffee event stands out from any ordinary coffee event as it is also a learning experience. It’s a learning experience for diverse visitors to gain and share knowledge on the varying types of coffee and its background.

“I think San Francisco has a great coffee culture, and it’s a way for us to all come together,” Palacio said.