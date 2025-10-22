San Francisco Fleet Week redefines patriotism amid government shutdown

Mia Ghosh The Canadian Snowbirds soar above the Golden Gate Bridge in the Goose formation during their airshow on Oct. 11. The Snowbirds, or more professionally, the 431 Air Demonstration Squadron, are a flight aerobatics team that consists of members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

San Francisco Fleet Week is an annual celebration that includes activities such as air shows, ship tours, and concerts to honor those in uniform.

The event, which took place from Oct. 5-13, looked different this year, as it featured international participation instead of national military assets. Because of the ongoing government shutdown, the San Francisco Fleet Week Association (SFFWA) altered Fleet Week celebrations by scaling back military demonstrations and public events. The Blue Angels, a regular fixture during celebrations, did not perform, and the Parade of Ships, a symbol of unity in San Francisco, did not take place.

“This year, the shutdown has limited participation by our military forces and federal partners, for whom we are very grateful,” said Mary Ellen Carol, executive director of the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.

According to the Brookings Institution, a government shutdown happens when Congress fails to pass funding bills, halting nonessential federal operations. While essential workers continue without pay, many military and civilian activities pause, affecting public events such as Fleet Week, which rely on federal support.

This year, the SFFWA invited the Canadian Snowbirds to headline the airshow in place of the Blue Angels. The association also arranged for the Canadian ship HMCS Nanaimo and the Colombian ship ARC Gloria to be available for ship tours, instead of U.S. Navy Vessels. These changes offered a fresh perspective on Fleet Week for both tourists and locals.

“I find it refreshing that we’ll get to see the Snowbirds. I’ve seen the Angels for the last four or five years, and although I was looking forward to it, I wasn’t going to come this year. And then I heard that the Snowbirds were coming, and I had to go,” said Denise Berube, a Bay Area local who has been watching the Fleet Week air shows for many years.

Many other locals shared this positive outlook.

“Fleet Week is a quintessential San Francisco thing,” said Jessica Adair, a San Francisco resident. “In terms of the shutdown, people are still excited to be here and rallying around the fact that we still get it this year.”

Along with locals appreciating the event’s continuation, attendees also highlighted the significance of international participation this year.

“I think Canadians are just happy to be included. And that’s what this is about for me, just a little moment of pride,” said Ben Cader-Beutel, vigorously waving around a Canadian flag, which was attached to a broom. Cader-Beutel is a native Canadian who has visited Fleet Week four times before.

This spirit extended to the visiting international crews, whom locals greeted enthusiastically.

“We are having a great time. The people of San Francisco are so lovely. Everyone is super welcoming and happy for us to be here,” said Lt. Blythe McWilliam, executive officer of HMCS Nanaimo.

“ The people of San Francisco are so lovely. Everyone is super welcoming and happy for us to be here. — Blythe McWilliam

Visitors to the ARC Gloria displayed this outlook as well. According to a media advisory released by Public Affairs Officer David Cruise, the Gloria received more than 10,000 visitors in a single day, breaking San Francisco Fleet Week’s record for ship tour attendance.

Despite the changes to Fleet Week, the large crowds showed that Fleet Week remains a meaningful occasion that honors service and celebrates community, even during difficult times.

“This weekend reminded us that Fleet Week is about honoring service in all its forms: on the front lines, in our neighborhoods, and throughout the workforce that keeps our communities strong,” said Lewis Loeven, the executive director of the SFFWA board.