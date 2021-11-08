Scot Scoop Unsolved

An elderly man with dementia from Belmont, California went missing in August 2019. With being last seen on U.S. Highway 92, Paul Farmer remains missing and his disappearance impacts many.

In this episode, hosts Nyah Simpson and Malina Wong discuss the disappearance of Paul Farmer with Belmont Interim Police Chief, Ken Stenquist, and a Carlmont junior, Nicole Miranda. They explore the case information and their personal ideas on the matter.