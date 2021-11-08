Scot Scoop Unsolved
Scot Scoop Unsolved is a true-crime podcast where hosts Malina Wong and Nyah Simpson discuss unsolved crimes. They go over the details of each case and at the end, they discuss it and voice their opinions on what they think happened and attempt to come to a conclusion.
An elderly man with dementia from Belmont, California went missing in August 2019. With being last seen on U.S. Highway 92, Paul Farmer remains missing and his disappearance impacts many.
In this episode, hosts Nyah Simpson and Malina Wong discuss the disappearance of Paul Farmer with Belmont Interim Police Chief, Ken Stenquist, and a Carlmont junior, Nicole Miranda. They explore the case information and their personal ideas on the matter.
More information about the case can be foundhere, and more information about the Belmont TRAC program can be found here. Scot Scoop Unsolved is open to feedback and case requests. Email [email protected] and [email protected] to contact the hosts.
