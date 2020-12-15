Our Footprint: The full series

“A bird that has been oiled, coming into care at the right time, can be fully washed and rehabilitated and released and live a very happy life.”

At International Bird Rescue (IBR), a company based in California, they believe that humans don’t have to be the main polluter of marine ecosystems. In this episode, host Kaylene Lin talks with JD Bergeron, the executive director of IBR, about how we can change the narrative and work to relieve the negative impacts of oil spills and plastic instead.