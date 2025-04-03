Scots come up short against Vikings

Sean Zhang Scot senior Josh Juliano drives through multiple defenders, looking to create an attacking opportunity for Carlmont. After winning the ball with a strong defensive effort, Juliano initiated a fast counterattack but was quickly met by multiple Vikings defenders who utilized their sticks and physical contact to try and throw him off balance. “We played more physical than we had done in the last few games, and it showed,” James Mauck said, reflecting on the physicality of the game.

Carlmont varsity boys lacrosse put up a strong fight in the second half but ultimately fell short, losing 9-6 to the Palo Alto Vikings on Tuesday night.

The Vikings took an early lead, scoring twice within the first few minutes of the game. The Scots looked for a response when senior captain Keoki Firenze drove past multiple defenders for a solo attack, but a crucial save from the Vikings goalkeeper kept Carlmont off the board.

Firenze was a standout player for Carlmont, dominating faceoffs and setting the tone for the team’s possessions.

“Keoki Firenzi, our faceoff specialist, is just a warrior,” said Scots head coach Todd Irwin. “He’s consistently winning about 70% of the faceoffs, even against some of the very best teams in our league.”

Midway through the first quarter, Scots senior captain James Mauck found the back of the net, bringing the score to 2-1, with the Vikings still in the lead. However, the Vikings responded with two more goals in the closing minutes, ending the quarter 4-1.

The second quarter saw back-and-forth play, with Carlmont’s defense holding strong. Despite their efforts, the Scots conceded two more goals, trailing behind 6-1 at halftime.

Coming out of the break, the Scots played with a new sense of intensity. Senior Bear Ryan led the offensive charge, generating key attacking plays. Carlmont capitalized early in the third quarter with back-to-back goals, bringing the difference to 6-3.

“ These guys are learning to play with a lot more intensity, and I think that’s going to pay off great dividends for the second half. — Todd Irwin

However, the Vikings struck back again, extending their lead to 8-3 midway through the quarter. Scots sophomore goalkeeper Xavier Piro made a crucial save on a counterattack to keep Carlmont in the game. In the final minutes of the quarter, the Scots found their rhythm and playstyle. Senior Jacob Rybkin, followed by seniors Lucas Brown and Noah Franklin, each scored in rapid succession, narrowing the Viking’s lead to 8-6.

With momentum on their side heading into the fourth quarter, the Scots continued to battle. Both teams traded possessions, but the Vikings managed to break through, scoring once more to secure the 9-6 victory.

Despite the unfortunate loss, Carlmont players and coaches saw positives in their performance, particularly the second half.

“We won the second half,” Irwin said. “Problem was that we started a little bit too slow and we didn’t adjust to their one main player who scored five of their goals. Once we adjusted and got him under control, we came out and put it to them.”

Mauck, as one of the senior captains, reflected on the team’s performance and areas for improvement.

“This was a great game for us,” Mauck said. “We tried some new motions on offense, and it worked. In the future, we’re going to work on dialing in our fundamentals because they are still a little lacking.”

Looking ahead, the Scots are eager for a rematch against the Vikings and other upcoming league opponents.

“I’m looking forward to seeing these guys again, seeing Hillsdale again, and seeing every single person we’ve played,” Piro said. “If we play like this, I know for a fact that we will show them how we play lacrosse. We’re not going to play their game. We’re going to play ours.”