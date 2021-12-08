Scots crush Panthers in Firebird Classic

Carlmont JV girls soccer won a shutout against Burlingame in a pre-season home game on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

As part of the Firebird Classic tournament, the Scots currently have a record of 2-0 with no goals scored against them, while the Panthers’ freshman team holds a win-loss ratio of 1-1.

The match started off slow, with Carlmont successfully staying on the attacking half of the field and rarely allowing the Panthers to push into Scots territory. After several close shots, center midfielder Bella Rice scored the first goal 10 minutes in.

The Scots continued to play aggressively, and with excellent passing and dribbling from the midfielders, junior Aristea Cottereau was able to score another two goals.

With a solid lead secured, the Scots began scaling back their offense. In the last 10 minutes of the first half, Carlmont thwarted all of Burlingame’s attempts to break past the defense, ending the first half with a score of 3-0.

“ I think we did really well at passing the ball around, which helped us a lot for scoring goals.” — Ally Blucher

During halftime, Burlingame’s coach, Molly Kaplan, rallied and continued to encourage her team.

“[Carlmont] is probably the most difficult team we have to play,” Kaplan said. “I told my players to don’t give up, but they also need to know that they are doing wonderful already.”

The second half followed a similar pattern as the first, with the Scots dominating the playing field and taking control of the ball.

Burlingame’s goalie, Sofia Doss, successfully blocked multiple goal attempts, but an ineffective offense cost the Panthers their chance of having a comeback.

The night ended with a final score of 7-0 in favor of the Scots as Carlmont adds to their winning streak.

The result was not beyond expectations especially considering Burlingame had a freshman team playing in a JV tournament.

“You know, sometimes it’s just impossible to stop [Carlmont’s] goal kicks, and there’s nothing we can really do about that,” Kaplan said. “My girls are already playing really well, considering the circumstances.”

Gallery | 3 Photos Alice Lan Burlingame goalie Sofia Doss blocks a shot from entering the goal.

Meanwhile, Carlmont’s head coach, Oscar Vazquez, was also extremely proud of his team’s performance.

“They were amazing out there,” Vazquez said. “In particular, I think their passing improved a lot. Their efficiency was a lot better, and they had quicker passes this game.”

Despite coming away the win, sophomore captain Ally Blucher noted that though the game went well, there are still things that need improvement.

“We can definitely improve on talking more and communicating when there are two people on the same team going for the ball,” Blucher said.