Scots defeat Panthers in home game blowout

Gregoire Scherrer Senior Simon Hua lunges into a serve. The serve was hit out, giving a point to the Panthers, but Hua was able to get other points for the Scots with his long and powerful serves. “I think we could have served a bit tougher. They had really good passes on our serves and we didn’t get many aces,” said Sean Murphy, an outside hitter for the Scots.

Carlmont’s varsity boys volleyball team defeated the Burlingame Panthers with a score of 3-0 at Carlmont High School on Friday, April 19. The Scots dominated throughout the game, taking back first place in the league standings.

“We had very few errors compared to usual, and we are very happy. We mostly played cleanly but started playing sloppy and messing around at the end of the game, but that is just how our team is. We like to have fun,” said senior Sean Murphy.

At the beginning of the first set, the Scots struggled to keep up with the pace of the Panthers. The Scots trailed for most of the set but came back at the end. With multiple communication errors and missed plays, they gave the Panthers many easy points. Once the Scots found their rhythm, they led the set, and ended with a score of 25-21.

“In the first set, we were very composed and played very seriously, which contributed to our victory in that set,” Murphy said.

The second set was a blowout by Carlmont. The Scots took control of the game and started playing very strong defensively. Seniors Devin Engberg and Cyrus Wong had consistent blocks that propelled them to an early lead of 8-2, which they kept throughout the rest of the set. The second set ended with sophomore Erik Gordi spiking the ball and scoring 25-12.

“We played really well, and it was a really good experience for me and the others on the team,” Gordi said.

The third set was much more balanced. The teams went back and forth, taking blows at each other. The Scots started off very strong again, quickly leading 8-2 through consistent spikes and blocks. Despite the deficit, the Panthers continued to fight back, bringing the score closer to 23-21. In the last few points, the Scots were able to separate themselves from the Panthers and finish the set strong, ending the game with a 3-0 blowout.

“With the three straight sets, we had control throughout the whole game. The first set was tight, but we played well and consistently, which is what we want going into the playoffs,” said Dan Nelson, the Scots head coach.

With the Central Coast Section (CCS) playoffs coming up, as well as an important game against Aragon, the Scots are looking forward to training hard and being as clinical as they were against the Panthers, all while being supported by fans.

“We could really use everybody in the school on Tuesday showing up for senior night and being there for the Aragon game,” Nelson said.

For the Scots to achieve their goals, they are hoping to stay composed and play to their strengths. They are looking to repeat last season’s success with similar accomplishments but in a higher division.

“We’ve gone head to head with the best teams in NorCal, we definitely have the capabilities to be the best team in NorCal,” Murphy said. “Ultimately, our goal is to win it all.”