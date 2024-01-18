The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
Scots tie Dons in intense matchup

Ishaan Abhyankar, Staff WriterJanuary 18, 2024
Ishaan Abhyankar
Kotaro Kikuchi, a senior forward, makes a tackle as he battles for the ball. He won the battle and pushed the ball forward. The referee called a foul on Kikuchi shortly after.

Carlmont’s boys varsity soccer team tied with the Aragon Dons in a regular season away game with a score of 1-1. The Scots went back and forth with the Dons throughout the game, but did not get the result they wanted.

The game opened with a lot of energy, as the Scots were determined to set the tone. Despite the fast start, neither team had clear goal-scoring opportunities. 

“The team and I gave everything we had. We all left our heart on the field,” said Calvin Wooll, a junior midfielder for the Scots.

After both teams experienced momentum shifts, the dynamic of the game changed. The Scots created a scoring opportunity, as senior winger Sean Bergren passed the ball to senior forward Kotaro Kikuchi to take the lead.

The Scots went into halftime with a score of 1-0. Coach Ryan Freeman made numerous adjustments to help the Scots play better, including tactics, formations, and motivation.

“Freeman adjusted our formation to match the opponent. We switched our formation and he told us to not let our guard down,” Wooll said.

The second half kicked off as the Dons came out strong knocking the Scots off balance. They brought the intensity up, resulting in some dangerous plays. The Dons eventually scored, leveling the game with the Scots.

Kotaro Kikuchi dribbles between two opposing players. He passed the ball after he got past both defenders. The referee later called the play offside, and the Scots retreated. (Ishaan Abhyankar)

Emotions rose when an Aragon player ran into the Matthew Foster, Carlmont’s senior goalkeeper. Fists were thrown, which resulted in Foster and two Aragon players receiving red cards.

After the players got sent off, both coaches began encouraging their teams to stay calm. However, the tone of the game became more aggressive.

“After the red cards were given, the game got chaotic and lost structure,” Freeman said.

The game continued to play out with numerous scuffles and dangerous tackles. The Scots had several opportunities to take the lead, but the game ended with a score of 1-1 when the final whistle was blown.

“Overall, this was a humbling experience as I learned to keep my head cool,” said Jayden Lee, a sophomore forward for the Scots.

The Scots are eager to learn from their mistakes and have high hopes for the season ahead.

“Our goal from the start of the season has been to put a banner back up in the gym for being Peninsula Athletic League champs, and right now we’re still on track to accomplish this, as our team is ready and willing to make that happen,” Wooll said.
About the Contributor
Ishaan Abhyankar, Staff Writer
Ishaan Abhyankar (Class of 2026) enjoys soccer and is a staff writer for Scot Scoop. You can find him at the park playing soccer,  hanging out with his friends, or studying. He covers sports and is excited to go to soccer, football, and other sports games as a part of Scots Scoop.
