Fall for these cozy reads this season

Nehir Hosgur Several books are displayed out on a mat. These are just a few of the many books that, despite not being listed in the article, make perfect fall reads.

As the fall season approaches, the idea of snuggling up in a blanket by the fireplace with a cup of hot chocolate and a good book becomes more compelling.

Finding the perfect book that strikes a balance between calm and emotion, yet isn’t too sad or boring can be hard. Here are some great options to start fall reading this year.

“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by Victoria Schwab

“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by Victoria Schwab is the story of a woman who makes a bargain with a dark spirit in order to escape a marriage she wants nothing to do with. With this unruly deal, she is cursed with immortality and being erased from the minds of everyone she has ever met, until one day she meets a man who remembers her. This book runs through history and is a great read for fall. It is the perfect blend of everything readers could want from a book.

“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue is a very philosophical and historical book,” said Itza Perez, a Carlmont student who has loved reading ever since the pandemic.

Goodreads rating: 4.18 stars

“The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak

“The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak tells the story of 9-year-old Liesel Meminger, who, after her brother’s death and being sent to a foster home, finds comfort in books and begins learning to read. As she settles in her new home, her foster dad grows to mean so much to her as he guides her through reading her first book, a book she stole from the graveyard during her brother’s funeral. She continues her path of stealing books and learning to read as she grows through the challenges of living in Nazi Germany during World War II.

“The most unique thing about this book is that Death is a character that constantly narrates it, so it’s not told from Liesel’s perspective; it’s told from the perspective of death. It’s very interesting, and the ending has a huge plot twist that leaves you crying,” Perez said.

Goodreads rating: 4.39 stars

“Greengrass House” by Kate Milford

The “Greengrass House” by Kate Milford follows the life of twelve-year-old Milo Pine. What is normally the quiet season for his adoptive mom’s inn turns out to be not so quiet. Secretive guests make a last-minute appearance at the inn, and Milo is in for quite an adventure as he is determined to uncover the secrets of these mysterious guests.

“It’s a mystery series that takes place in an inn and is wintery. There are stories and hot chocolate, which is always really cozy,” said Sofia Salay, a student who enjoys reading in her free time.

Goodreads rating: 4.02 stars

“Harry Potter” by JK Rowling

“Harry Potter” by JK Rowling follows the story of a young orphan boy who, after being mistreated by his aunt and uncle, gets invited to attend a school of magic called Hogwarts due to his special and untouched abilities. At Hogwarts, he learns more about himself, makes new friends, and saves the world through wicked adventures. “Harry Potter” isn’t something new for most readers, but it’s a great franchise to read or re-visit this fall.

“I hope they read the books because they’re good. After a hard, stressful day, reading a book can calm you down,” said Andrea Negrete Hernandez, an avid book reader.

Goodreads rating: 4.47 stars

After finding the perfect book, another fall necessity is the perfect playlist. A good playlist is essential for creating a cozy atmosphere for your reading. Below are the perfect cozy fall songs, made into a playlist for when you pick up your book and blanket to get into the fall mood.

