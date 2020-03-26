Scotskim: To flatten the curve

California has a population of 39.51 million people as of 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. If 56% of the population falls ill, that means there would be 22.15 million cases. With the approximated 5% rate of severe cases, that leaves 1.1 million Californians in need of hospital care, far exceeding the 75,000-bed capacity that California has.

This also doesn’t consider the many other resources hospitals need to combat the pandemic appropriately: ventilators, staff, gloves, and masks are among the supplies that are essential in treating infectious diseases like COVID-19.

If California is overwhelmed by this virus, the state will not have enough resources on hand to combat it, and that’s why social distancing is so imperative. If those 1.1 million Californians who fall seriously ill do so over the course of several months rather than a few weeks or days, hospitals will likely have enough resources to treat more of them effectively.