“Sidewalk Talks,” hosted by Rachel Alcazar and Allie Tremulis, is a video series in which they interview random people on the street about a particular topic. In this second episode, Alcazar and Tremulis interview a Carlmont senior, a mother and son, and two middle school students to see how they define success.
Sidewalk Talks Ep. 2
Alessandra Tremulis and Rachel Alcazar • May 30, 2025
About the Contributors
Alessandra Tremulis, ScotCenter Editor-in-Chief
Alessandra Tremulis is a current student at Carlmont High School, class of 2025. Tremulis is interested in STEM and education. Her interest in journalism comes from wanting a deeper understanding of important topics and events. She is also a member of Carlmont’s Varsity Dance Team which has been the best way to sustain her long-time passion for dance.
Rachel Alcazar, Scot Scoop Features Managing Editor
Rachel Alcazar is a senior (class of 2025) at Carlmont. She is the Features Managing Editor for Scot Scoop and a staff writer/photographer for the Highlander. She is interested in writing about current events and issues and finding new ways to visualize data. Outside of school, she enjoys playing badminton and viola. Twitter: @ralcazar_