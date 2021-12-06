How We See It Ep. 2: Music Taste and Personality
With Spotify Wrapped out this week, many people have started to worry about what their music taste might allude to. According to Professor Adrian North of Heriot-Watt University, these concerns are not unwarranted.
North conducted one of the largest studies of musical tastes and personality, concluding that a person’s favorite music genre does correspond to aspects of their persona.
To learn more about this, I spoke with Carlmont’s Music Therapy Club and several other music-loving students.
Royalty-Free Music from http://bensound.com
Twitter: @MattioliSophia