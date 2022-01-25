Home Café Ep. 1: Classic Boba Milk Tea
Over the course of the pandemic, Home Cafe videos have become all the rage on social media. Featuring flavors, ingredients, and preparation methods that vary in complexity and aesthetic appeal, this cinematic recipe-sharing movement has got me wondering: can I create something similar? In this video, I will be sharing with you my favorite recipe for a classic black milk tea, with tapioca pearls.
