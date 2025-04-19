Spartans take down Scots in dominant win

Alyssa Bish Senior Lucas Brown follows through on his shot. Brown took two back-to-back shots, putting pressure on the Spartans defense. The goalie was able to stop the ball, preventing a Scots goal.

The Carlmont Scots varsity boys lacrosse team faced defeat against the Mountain View Spartans, losing 10-6 at Carlmont High School on Thursday night.

Despite being last in the league, the Scots had hope that they could win the game. Last year, the Scots had beaten the Spartans twice. This year, the Scots had no doubt that they could continue their win streak against them.

The Scots started off with the ball. However, the Spartans quickly took possession and scored less than a minute into the game. The Spartans now had an early lead and extended it soon after, scoring again, up 2-0. After many failed attempts from both teams, the Scots managed to score in the final seconds, ending the first quarter with the Spartans on top, 2-1.

“I thought it was a super good team win. Off the bat, we came out hot,” said Brigham Robinson, a junior at Mountain View High School.

Going into the second quarter, the Spartans once again scored very quickly, scoring again not long after. The Spartans carried on their momentum and scored twice later on. Finally, the Scots were able to score and slightly narrowed the lead, ending the first half with the Spartans winning 6-2.

“ Our movement was good and we were able to create space for open shots. — Daedalus Luscap

“We didn’t perform our greatest, especially in the first half. We were low on energy and played bad defense,” said Carlmont sophomore Daedalus Luscap.

As the second half commenced, the Spartans continued their trend of scoring first, and nailed a shot from afar. Immediately after, the Scots sniped the ball into the Spartans’ net. The Scots tightened up their defense and the Spartans struggled to score for a while. Eventually, however, the Spartans broke through and scored. Once again though, the Scots answered quickly and ended the quarter trailing 8-4.

“I think we started to pick it up in the second half and played much better overall,” Luscap said.

Heading into the fourth and final quarter, the Spartans scored first, as they had previously. For the Scots though, this quarter would be different. After many missed shots from both sides, the Scots scored three goals in a row, looking as if they were slowly making a comeback. They were now only down 9-6. However, the Spartans killed the Scots’ hopes of winning by scoring one final time and playing out the clock for the rest of the game. In the end, the Spartans won 10-6.

Moving forward, there are many things that the Scots need to work on.

“We need to stop making dumb mistakes,” said Carlmont head coach Todd Irwin.