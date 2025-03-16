Caddix is a small athletics company that reduces the most common sports injury: ACL tears. Through their Smart Stud technology, they have saved many of the 1.5 million ACL tears a year. This technology continues to steadily grow around the world, with many college and even professional athletes wearing them.
Stepping into the Future
How Caddix is Changing the Future for Athletes
Emily Monteforte, Staff Writer • March 16, 2025
About the Contributor
Emily Monteforte, Staff Writer
Emily Monteforte (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is in her first year writing for Scot Scoop. Outside of school, you can find her playing for varsity flag football, basketball, and lacrosse. She also enjoys playing club lacrosse.