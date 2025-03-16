The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Stepping into the Future

How Caddix is Changing the Future for Athletes
Emily Monteforte, Staff WriterMarch 16, 2025

Caddix is a small athletics company that reduces the most common sports injury: ACL tears. Through their Smart Stud technology, they have saved many of the 1.5 million ACL tears a year. This technology continues to steadily grow around the world, with many college and even professional athletes wearing them.

About the Contributor
Emily Monteforte
Emily Monteforte, Staff Writer
Emily Monteforte (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is in her first year writing for Scot Scoop. Outside of school, you can find her playing for varsity flag football, basketball, and lacrosse. She also enjoys playing club lacrosse.