Elephant toothpaste is a fun science experiment that shows a rapid chemical reaction. By mixing hydrogen peroxide and dish soap with a catalyst, such as yeast, the hydrogen peroxide quickly breaks down into water and oxygen gas. The dish soap traps the gas, creating a massive, bubbly eruption that looks like toothpaste big enough for an elephant!
Scots’ Science Lab: A Paste-tacular Experiment
Daniella Smit and Audrey Finigan • May 22, 2025
About the Contributors
Daniella Smit, Highlander Editor-in-Chief
Daniella Smit is a senior at Carlmont High School and is excited to pursue her role as editor-in-chief for the Highlander. Outside the classroom, she enjoys working at Sibby’s Cupcakery, is interested in graphic design, and is on the varsity softball team at Carlmont. X: @daniellaaasmit
Audrey Finigan, Scot Scoop Managing Editor
Audrey Finigan is currently a senior in the Carlmont Journalism program. Her favorite part of journalism is interviewing different people and hearing their stories. She is also captain of the girls’ varsity water polo team at Carlmont. You can find her walking her dog or making ceramics in her free time. You can find her journalism portfolio here and her ceramics portfolio here.