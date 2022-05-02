Roundabouts throw students for a loop

In 2016, the Belmont City Council unanimously approved the Corridor Context Sensitive Plan, now called the Four Corners Traffic Studies. It will implement 3 roundabouts at all the intersections in front of Carlmont High School and a stoplight at the Carlmont Dr and Alameda de Las Pulgas intersection. The city is currently in the final stages of collecting public input before continuing with the design. This has led to some concerns from students and community members who feel the roundabout could hinder the flow of traffic and possibly decrease pedestrian safety.