Live from the field: Varsity boys volleyball continue historic season against Nevada Union

Varsity boys volleyball won their first ever CIF NorCal game on Tuesday, May 16th in a 3-0 sweep against the Nevada Union Miners. Led by PAL MVP Kevin Tomita and PAL first team Sean Murphy, the Scots showed their strength on both sides of the ball as well as their incredible team chemistry. This winning is nothing new for the Scots, as they continue to make history after a 10-0 PAL season and a D1 CCS championship against Braham High School,. Carlmont now looks to play 5 seed De La Salle on May 18th in the regional semifinals.