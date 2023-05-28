Approval of girls’ flag football as official high school sport furthers opportunities

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Federated Council, the statewide body that governs high school athletics, unanimously approved a plan this February to make girls’ flag football an official high school sport in California. This adds California to a growing list of states that have included this sport in high school athletic programs, such as Alabama, Nevada, and New York. Interest in flag football has risen as it involves no tackling but instead, an opposing player pulls a flag from a belt around the ball carrier’s waist to end the play so there is a low risk of concussions and other injuries. Allowing official interscholastic competition for this sport is starting to encourage more schools to start teams and develop a pipeline of female players.