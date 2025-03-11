The Belmont Library closes for a fresh upgrade

Lara Ibasco A sign outside the Belmont Library shows when it will close and where visitors can go while it is closed for the next few months. Many students from schools nearby often go to the library as a place to relax and study.

Less than a quarter-mile from Carlmont High School resides the Belmont Public Library, a primary spot for students to study and for others to hang out with friends. However, the library will close for renovations on March 19, 2025, leaving many looking for alternative places to go after school.

According to Brigitte Shearer, the City of Belmont Parks & Recreation director, the City of Belmont will update the library’s interior and exterior.

“We’re painting the interior and exterior of the library and replacing carpeting and flooring in most areas of the space. Once the interior cosmetic work is done, the library will upgrade some furniture, shelving, whiteboards, and more,” Shearer said.

According to a library assistant at the Belmont Library, the facility will remain closed for the next few months mainly due to carpet scuffing and markings on the wall. The walls will be repainted, and the carpet will be replaced.

“I think the renovations are necessary. There are also a lot of outdated outlets in the library, Wi-Fi issues, and limited space for people since it tends to get overcrowded,” said Sophia Shen-Yip, a volunteer at the library and a junior at Carlmont High School.

The Belmont Library opened in 2006 and has not undergone renovations since, making the project long-awaited. Although there is no official reopening date, students anticipate returning to a new place to study productively and converse with friends.

“The library has a nice and calm atmosphere that keeps me accountable for finishing my work and being productive,” said Nina Demania, a junior at Carlmont.

Students and visitors have to rethink where they will go to study and get books once the library closes.

“A lot of people study here, myself included. There’s usually a lot of tutoring here, so tutoring services may be negatively impacted. It’s busier in the spring since more people want to check out books,” Shen-Yip said.

According to Shearer, the library’s activities, like storytelling, Tai Chi, and Zumba, will be relocated to Barrett Community Center and other nearby locations.

“The library works hard to maintain services or redirect patrons to nearby libraries to minimize inconvenience. For students, there will be homework space at Barrett Community Center, but space and hours may be limited,” Shearer said.