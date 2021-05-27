The physical and mental effects of phones

Ryan Holoyda, Staff Writer
May 27, 2021

IPhones have only been around since 2007, however, since then, they have taken over the world. Everyone can now connect to people around the world with just the touch of a finger. On the contrary, phones have also posed a much more severe mental and physical health problem, promoting bad posture and even close-mindedness.
